Polk County Health Center administrator Michelle Morris will provide current health updates and answer questions at the upcoming Thursday, Nov. 5, Polk County Community Connections meeting.
According to a Community Connections news release, the meeting is 7:30 a.m. at the Bolivar First Christian Church, 407 W. Broadway.
The meeting will be held in the fellowship hall, with entrance on the east side of the church. Breakfast will not be provided, but attendees are welcomed to bring their own.
“It’s been a while since Community Connections has met in person,” board president Jenn Coleman said in the release. “We will wear our masks and socially distance, but we are ready to hear from Michelle and each other.”
According to the release, the Community Connections meeting will last 60 to 90 minutes, but those attending may leave as needed in order to get to work or school. Those attending are encouraged to bring materials and information about their business, school, organization, agency or church to share with others.
Community Connections is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization supported by a coalition of volunteers, churches, businesses, agencies, educators and health care providers from throughout Polk County.
Community Connections partners with these coalition members to help improve the overall mental, physical, spiritual, social, educational and economic health of Polk County families. Charitable donations are tax-deductible.
For more information, call 326-4118 or email info@bolivarchamber.com.
“This is a meeting you can safely attend and catch up on what all are doing to support our county at this time,” Coleman said in the release. “Please come Thursday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.