Connecting to the community

Polk County Community Connections announced at its monthly meeting on Thursday, Sept. 2, its acceptance of a $100,000, mega grant from the Community Partnerships of the Ozarks and Missouri Division of Behavioral Health.
Community Connections is a not-for-profit organization “managed by a volunteer board of directors” and established in 1995, according to a news release from the organization.
The group is intended to “assess and address community needs and avoid duplication of and gaps in services by encouraging partnerships among community organizations, businesses, schools and churches,” the release said.
“We just found out this week that we got that grant,” Community Connections board president Micah Titterington said to kick off the Sept. 2 meeting. “We’re excited about it.”
This grant was written and submitted by Carol Bookhout — a former Community Connections board member and health educator and public information officer with the Polk County Health Center.
It is in part focused on opening a door for a new job opportunity.
“About half of (the grant) is dedicated for supporting a community coordinator position,” Titterington said. “We really appreciate Carol’s efforts in obtaining this grant to get this position started.”
This position, a first for the organization, “will lead community partnerships to work together to assess needs, combine efforts and reduce duplication of services to help improve the overall health of our families,” the Community Connections Facebook page states.
Volunteer support is what has run much of the organization, but this new full-time position takes the “work to the next level,” the release said.
The group is looking specifically for “someone who can dedicate their time solely to this type of project,” Titterington said.
The idea, he said, is to move on this position fairly soon due to the grant beginning in the middle of September. For this reason, the organization stopped accepting applications on Thursday, Sept. 16, as the position will go into effect later in the month.
Other parts of the grant will “address and coordinate efforts to strengthen families and reduce/prevent substance abuse,” the news release said.
Community updates
On the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce’s website, there is now a link to a coordinating community calendar of events.
The calendar was addressed at the meeting to provide Community Connections members a place to coordinate their events.
In this calendar, people can put in an event and check to make sure there are no scheduling conflicts.
The idea is for people to routinely check the site before putting an event together.
This group also spoke on tourism and how to encourage more people to come to the community.
That’s where Missouri Beef Days comes in, a week-long event set for Monday through Saturday, May 16-21, 2022.
The event will focus on providing information about agriculture and the beef industry, as well as providing meals for schools and educating the students on their local and rural history, according to the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce’s August newsletter.
Another feature will be farm tours, which will take place for a couple of days during the event. There will also be a parade, rodeo, concert and seminar event featuring speaker Temple Grandin, the news letter added..
Something else stirring in the organization is a “homelessness task force,” Titterington said, something he added is now mostly put together.
A few people from the group have gone and toured Branson’s various homeless services to assess what the group can accomplish, given its resources.
More information
The location of the next Community Connections meeting is yet to be determined, as the First Christian Church of Bolivar has a health screening event set for Thursday, Oct. 7.
The community coordinator position’s job description can be found at Indeed.com.
To learn more about Community Connections, visit connectpolkcounty.org.
