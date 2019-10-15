The Matilda Polk Campbell Chapter/Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Open Hearts United Methodist Church in Bolivar.
The program will feature discussion of rationing during World War II.
The group will host its November meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the church. The meeting will include an American Heritage music program.
Guests, prospective members and those interested in finding out more about DAR are welcome. For more information, contact daughtrey57@gmail.com.
