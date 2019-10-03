‘Faith built this house’

Inside Bolivar’s new Mercy multispecialty clinic, a cross hangs on a wall.
In addition to being the healthcare system’s emblem, it’s also emblematic of the faith in its mission, Sister Richard Mary Burke told those gathered for the clinic’s ribbon cutting Friday, Sept. 27.
“Entrusting the symbolism of the Mercy cross to the (clinic staff) is part of the legacy of the Sisters of Mercy,” Burke said.
According to their website, the sisters are Roman Catholic women of faith who commit their lives to God and serving those in need. The organization founded Mercy Health System in 1986.
Bill Hennessey, Mercy’s vice president of missions, put the facility’s faith base in context.
In addition to celebrating its completion, those gathered conducted a blessing of the clinic.
“We do that because we believe that we’re the hands and feet of Jesus,” Hennessey said. “This is a sacred space. Sacred work will occur here, and we ask God's blessing in all that we do.”
The 43,000-square-foot clinic is located at the junction of South Springfield Avenue and Mo. 13.
Construction started August 2017.
Its doors officially open to patients 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
Mercy had initially opened a primary convenient care clinic on South Springfield Avenue in March 2017, Dr. Robert Cavagnol, president of Mercy Springfield, told those gathered. The ribbon cutting there wasn’t all that long ago, he said.
“The response from the patients in this community was just so positive, we started immediately planning on this clinic,” he said.
Five months later, Mercy broke ground on the Bolivar multispecialty clinic, he said. According to a Mercy news release, the multispecialty clinic replaces the other clinic.
“That just gives you an idea of how impressed we were with the response of the Bolivar community,” he said. “We received an incredibly warm welcome.”
The new clinic serves an expanded area, he said, and should be a resource to communities north of Bolivar.
“Along with primary care, urgent care and a lab, we’re also bringing 14 specialty services,” Cavagnol said.
The services include cardiology, cancer care, neurosurgery, orthopedics and pain management, he said. Cavagnol added that 3D mammograms and virtual care services are also two additional features available at the clinic.
“This clinic is built to grow and shift with the needs of the community, so we’ll be watching,” he said. “We’ll be listening to see what additional services we may need to add in the future. We are ready and willing to serve this community.”
Common values play a large role in the relationship between the hospital and the community, Dr. David Barbe said. Mercy is a faith-driven healthcare provider, while Bolivar is home to Southwest Baptist University and more than five dozen churches, he said.
“This is a community of faith that recognizes the dignity of human life and that each person is created in God's image,” he said. “That belief compels us to put the patient first in all that we do.”
It’s a relationship, he said, Mercy is proud of.
“This facility, and the services that we can now provide in Bolivar, demonstrate our commitment to patients and to the community by providing the healthcare, access, availability and service that you in this community expect and deserve,” he said.
