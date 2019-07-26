‘Favorite subjects’ on display

Award-winning entries from Art Sync Gallery & Gift’s July 19 “Favorite Subjects” art show will be on display at the gallery through Friday, Aug. 2.
Winners were in two-dimensional were Connie Henderson with "Silence,” first place; Sandy Divin with "Summer House,” second place; and Kathy Roweton with "Favorite Subject,” third place.
Three-dimensional winners included Bob Byer with “Green Vase,” first place; Sally Bast with “Fractal Burned Bowl,” second place; Sally Bast with “Undersea Scene” out of epoxy pour, stained glass, painted clay pieces and lights, third place.
The gallery is at 120 S. Springfield Ave. in Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.