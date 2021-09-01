Generations of Bearcats

Since its inception in 1878, Southwest Baptist University has been creating servant leaders in a global society across numerous generations.
Currently, as the new academic year gets into full swing, there are three members of one family — all from a different generation — who are all part of SBU in one fashion or another.
Stella Cunningham has been working in the university’s library for 41 consecutive years.
Her son, John Stillwagon, is currently an administrative computer and support specialist for the university’s information technology services, Cunningham said. He also happens to have a daughter, Jennifer Stillwagon, who is currently attending SBU’s doctorate of physical therapy program.
They all had various family members go to SBU as well over the years, but right now, the three of them are all there at the same time.
The family’s Bearcat lineage goes back further than Cunningham, though. The tradition of being at SBU began with her father, Jasper Clark.
Clark joined the university back in 1938 as a professor in biological sciences, and he retired in 1975. He continued working as an adjunct professor until the year before he passed away in 1982, Cunningham said.
Early in her father’s career, though, in 1939, Cunningham was “born a Bearcat,” she said.
She attended SBU from 1957 to 1958, back when the university was a two-year college.
When she was first a student there, she said the school had more traditional gender-specific and male-female relationship rules, regarding appropriate clothing and public displays of affection.
At the time, chapel was four days a week, and all of the services were sermon-based, she said.
She also explained how students back then would wake up early on Sunday mornings, go around to their classmates, wake them up and make sure they went to church.
“It’s just what you did,” she said. “You went to church.”
Also, while she was there, she was the Bearcat mascot for basketball, Cunningham said. She was also in a school play and was a Miss Southwest contestant.
She graduated with an Associate of Arts in English, and then she went to William Jewell College, where she married one of her classmates.
For a while, she and her family moved around, but she made her way back to Bolivar in 1965 and has stayed ever since.
She said she lived near the old Stufflebam campus — located between South Clark Avenue and South Pike Avenue — where everything for the university was formerly.
Her son, John Stillwagon, was eventually born into the Bearcat bloodline.
He also said he remembers living near the old campus around 1970, his grandfather working there in the Casebolt sciences building.
When he visited his grandfather’s office, he toured the labs and greenhouse Clark took care of. He said his grandfather would get boxes of live frogs, which he thought was fun.
It wasn’t always fun, though.
“The labs got scary at night,” he said. “There were all kinds of creepy crawlies in aquariums — fish tanks making noises and bones everywhere, including the complete skeleton hanging in the corner.”
Eventually, his mom, Cunningham, started working at the university’s library in 1980, and John Stillwagon remembers passing through her office to get to his grandfather’s house.
He said his grandfather died the year he began attending SBU.
“I would have liked to have had him see me graduate from there,” he said.
He attended SBU until 1986, majoring in math and computer science. During a winterfest term one year, he met his now-wife — Dana Stillwagon — in a graphic design class, though he’d previously been seeing her at basketball and volleyball games, he said.
Having played basketball, volleyball and softball during college, Dana Stillwagon made it into SBU’s Sports Hall of Fame in 1999.
Meanwhile, in her time as a staff member, Cunningham was president of the staff council, president of the 50-year club and, up until a couple of years ago, was the Bearcat mascot ringing the bell in the staff council homecoming parade float.
Plus, she also had time to get to know a few presidents over the years.
“I’ve known, personally, 12 of our former presidents,” she said, with Richard Melson soon to make her 13th. President John Calvin Pike was the first of the lot she met — their houses’ yards joined together at one point.
John Stillwagon said his youngest child of three, Jennifer Stillwagon, just started working on her physical therapy degree at SBU.
“One of my goals is to write a book about all of this — all my experiences, all my life — that people don’t know about,” Cunningham said. “It’s going to be about all my reminiscences of all these years that I’ve been here.”
With 41-plus years of Cunningham being with SBU and John Stillwagon’s soon-to-be-19 years there, they have quite a few memories between the both of them, more than either of them had time to share all of.
Additionally, with Jennifer Stillwagon currently also at SBU, the three of them will continue making memories there together — three generations of one family experiencing SBU at different stages of life at the same time.
