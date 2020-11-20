Folk Mountain Gospel will present a gospel concert at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Bolivar Seventh Day Adventist Church.
The group consists of Don and Donna Mohl from Scotts Hill, Tennessee. According to a news release, “their unique style of music blends biblical and traditional instruments, such as hammered dulcimer, bowed psaltery, zither, mountain dulcimer, mandolin and guitar, with their voices to provide a ‘down-home’ family-oriented message of Jesus’ love and grace.”
Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy some folk mountain music and heart-warming stories designed to encourage and inspire.
A love offering will be received.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.