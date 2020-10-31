Happy Halloween!

Even in 2020, Polk County’s little ghosts and goblins can find a way to make this Halloween a happy one.
While things will look a little different on Bolivar’s square, it will still be a hub of celebration for the county’s trick-or-treaters.
According to a social media post, the square will be closed to traffic from around 5:30 to 8 p.m. tonight, with several locations and businesses passing out candy.
Churches in the downtown area are also hosting events for children.
Bolivar’s Kiwanis Club, which usually hosts a Halloween costume contest on the Polk County Courthouse lawn, is foregoing a physical event on the square to host a virtual costume contest, according to a social media post.
Local residents are encouraged to post pictures of their children in their costumes on the event’s Facebook page, Kiwanis Bolivar Halloween Costume Contest.
“Then, like and share the post to encourage your friends and family to like your photo,” the event post said. “The pictures with the most likes through Halloween will be this year’s winners.”
Per the page, the virtual event will be open until 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.