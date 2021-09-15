The City of Humansville’s Fall Festival comes back to town for its 74th year under its 2021 theme, “Hometown Pride.”
The festival, which Humansville Chamber of Commerce vice president Melissa McCoy said will be without a carnival this year, runs Thursday to Saturday, Sept. 16-18.
Its weekend-long lineup features music, window judging, a quilt show, a talent show, exhibits, a horseshoe contest, a baby contest, a cruise-in and a little Mr. and Miss Humansvillle contest. There will also be two parades — a bike and pet parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by the traditional parade with Grand Marshall Police Chief Justin Weathers and Honorary Grand Marshall Rhonda Rogers.
“This year’s gonna be not the normal fall festival that we typically see,” McCoy said.
A major difference coming this year is the event not being able to book a carnival — due to the pandemic shutting down all the smaller traveling carnivals, she said.
This will be the second time the fall festival won’t have a carnival.
Something else the festival will be missing is an event for kids.
“We couldn’t get anything for the kids this year,” she said. “It’s quite a let-down.”
While there may be people who will be upset by this news, McCoy gave a reminder of how different the world is now. There’s a lot going on that is out of the Chamber’s hands, she said.
She did, however, highlight the reason behind having two Grand Marshalls this year instead of one. The addition of an honorary Grand Marshall was to honor Rhonda Rogers, who “lost her life to cancer last year,” McCoy said.
Rogers, she said, was the 2020 festival’s Grand Marshall and “was a huge part of this community.”
One change to the festival impacts the parade route.
In order to avoid the closed intersection at Tilden Street and Ohio Street, the parade will head east on Main Street, turn south down Arthur Street and then turn and head east on Mill Street.
“Everybody just needs to bear with us,” she said, regarding the different setup for the year.
Another first for the festival is not having a community church service — something the city used to host at the community building on the Sunday of the festival.
There will still be Sunday services, she added, for those churches that will be open.
However, nothing new will be introduced this year. That wasn’t originally the plan, she said.
The festival had booked a blow-up company, which would have had multiple blow-ups for the children, but it had to cancel — because of the pandemic.
Despite all the obstacles being thrown at the event — a lot of it due to COVID-19 — it will still be happening.
“We can’t just cancel just because things didn’t work out,” she added. “We have to be able to give to this community.”
That’s where the theme comes in.
The theme, she added, is “Hometown Pride,” emphasizing and encouraging having pride in the community.
“This isn’t just a town,” she said. “It’s our home.”
Plus, no one is guaranteed tomorrow, she said, so people should continue having their hometown pride.
Another focus point for this theme is due to the numerous incoming changes to the city — like new businesses, one of which will be the Family Dollar Dollar Tree.
For current owners, she said the idea is to encourage them to “continue to work on their properties.”
The end goal will be to invite more companies to Humansville, something that will be easier to accomplish with growing current business.
“I take a lot of pride in what we do,” she said. “We’re just sorry we couldn’t provide what we typically do every year for our kiddos here in town.”
Bringing the talk back to the pandemic, McCoy emphasized the COVID-19 precautions the organizers want to ensure everyone is following — social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks, if desired.
Special events
At the festival, there will be a quilt show, held at Harman’s Home Furnishings, which will include the raffle of a homemade quilt.
Next, there is the Little Mr. and Miss Humansville contest, for which signups will be available on the day of the event.
The Humansville Talent Show will also have registrations open until just before the event.
Then there is the cutest baby contest, which will be an ongoing event, also held at Harman’s Home Furnishings.
There will also be the third annual Cruise In at the Methodist Church. This event will be free, she said, including free food for participants, music and prizes.
The next two events — the horseshoe pitching contest and the bike and pet parade — will be held at the same time, with registration also at the same time — 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Musical entertainment
Regarding the musical entertainment, there will be three bands performing during the festival — one each day.
First set to perform are the County Liners, labeled as “a staple band at bars, fairs, clubs and cafes in Missouri, including Kansas City, Branson and as far north as the Iowa state line,” the festival’s brochure stated.
Band members include Bill Hudgens — rhythm and vocals, Keith VonElling — bass and vocals, Billy Rader — lead guitarist and Randy Polson — drums and vocals.
The next day, Sister Lucille — “our pride and joy,” McCoy said — will take the stage. This band, the brochure states, “turned the world of Blues, Roots and Soul on their collective head and created (its) own genre: Memphunk.”
Sister Lucille is made up of Kimberly Dill — lead singer, Jamie Holdren — guitar and vocals, Kevin Lyons — drums and percussion and Reed Herron — bass.
Ending the festival will be the Misti River Band, which, according to the brochure, “has been performing a wide variety of country music and a touch of southern rock for over two decades.”
Members of the band include Ronda and David Baugus, Hank DeBoer and Randy Trainer.
Looking to the future
The 2022 festival might not have as many events missing from the schedule.
“Next year is hopefully going to be bigger — better,” McCoy said, referring to the festival’s 75th anniversary.
“We’re excited for the 75th one,” she added. “We’re working so hard and diligently to get a carnival here — any way we can — for next year.”
