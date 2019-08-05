While there is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, neurologist Dr. Curtis B. Schreiber said there is “hope and help” at the Polk County Community Connections meeting on Thursday, Aug. 1.
The meeting featured an Alzheimer’s Association workshop led by Kyleigh Sullivan, University of Missouri Human Development and Family Science specialist.
Schreiber, a doctor at Citizen Memorial Hospital’s neurology clinic and the director of the Missouri Memory Center, spoke after her presentation, addressing ways individuals can reduce the risks of Alzheimer’s.
Facing Alzheimer’s
During the program, Sullivan listed Alzheimer’s disease’s symptoms:
● Memory problems that disrupt daily life.
● Challenges in planning or solving problems.
● Difficulty completing familiar tasks.
● Confusion with time or place.
● Trouble with visual images and depth perception.
● Problems with speaking and writing.
● Misplacing things and forgetting where they were left.
● Poor and decreased judgment.
● Social withdrawal and changes in mood and personality.
Regarding relationships and social health for Alzheimer’s patients, Sullivan said patients can be active in their own long-term care program, which gives them “more control of the experience and life over time.”
She said patients can be proactive by deciding where to live if they need to move to an assisted living facility and picking their doctors.
Another proactive choice for patients is to “develop a relationship with your healthcare team” and “learn to trust them” she said.
Patients should “get all legal and financial issues in order” to prevent negative risks, such as being taken advantage of by friends or family while under care, according to Sullivan.
“Grow a support system and grow a support system for your caregiver, as well,” she added.
Additionally, patients should educate themselves about the disease. Self-education can help patients anticipate their progression and understand what kind of changes and behaviors are related to the disease, she said.
Taking measures
One question that often comes up for Alzheimer’s specialist Schreiber is if anything can be done to reduce the risk for this disease.
Schreiber explained during the meeting there can be a genetic risk for Alzheimer’s disease, but “that’s only one risk factor.”
He described a recent scientific study that found ways to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease, which include “five factors” in a person’s lifestyle.
The five factors are being physically active, following a healthy diet, maintaining activity of the brain, not smoking tobacco and moderating alcohol consumption.
He said individuals who can accomplish “at least four of five of those factors” reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s by 60%.
Individuals who accomplish “two or three” of these factors can still reduce their risk by 40%. Even “just adding one factor” could reduce the risk by 20%, he said.
In addition to practicing these factors, Schreiber also stressed the importance of individuals paying attention to changes in memory.
“There’s a tendency for us to downplay cognitive symptoms,” he said. “We don’t want to think it’s happening.”
He said as a community, people should encourage friends, family members and others to pay attention, be vigilant and take care of their brains.
“Even though we may not be able to cure this problem, we can help,” he said. “We can help patients and families … treat symptoms… and importantly, we can help the patient have a better life at home.”
