Jaxon O’Neil grins broadly from the seat of his new red tricycle Saturday, Aug. 24.
His name is spelled out on a license plate mounted in front of the handlebars, which he rotates along with the pedals to help move the custom bike forward.
Jaxon, 4, has a disability that makes it difficult for him to move like other kids his age, his grandfather Bo O’Neil of Waynesville says.
“He can’t ride a regular tricycle,” he says. “His right side doesn’t work as well. He can’t push and grab, and he’s uncoordinated. We’ve tried to buy little trikes, but he just can’t push them by himself.”
But aboard his new set of wheels, Jaxon is king of the road. The bike is custom fitted to his size and ability level, Bo says. It even has a handle in the back, so he can take over when his grandson gets tired.
The O’Neils were able to receive the custom tricycle, made by AmTrykes, as part of the annual Trek for Trikes event and fundraiser, held Saturday at Motor Monkeys, a Bolivar clinic near Mo. 13 that offers occupational, physical and speech therapy. Jaxon was one of eight kids with disabilities that received a tricycle.
Participants support the event through registering for a 5K or 10K run or bicycle ride, and the cause also solicits donations from local businesses, organizer Holly Shuler says.
She adds the event, now in its fifth year, was able to give away eight custom AmTrykes Saturday, each valued between $800 and $1,000.
“We had several kids (at the clinic) getting to the age where they wanted to ride bikes,” Shuler says, “but they couldn’t do a two-wheeled bike, so we started looking into options, because insurance doesn’t pay for these. At first, we started with applying for grants.”
One day, Shuler said she had the idea to host a fundraiser and race at the clinic.
“We’d never done it before,” she said. “I actually Googled, ‘How to put on a race.’”
Shuler says the event grew. One year, they were able to give away as many as 15 tricycles.
Of the eight tricycles given away this year, Shuler says all but two recipients were able to attend.
“Some of them are kids from here, but it’s also all of southwest Missouri,” she says. “I contact different therapy clinics in Springfield and ask them if they have any kids.”
She recalled hearing back from one family who continues to return to the event, year after year.
The family told organizers that before receiving a tricycle, they’d struggled to find recreational activities to do anything with their child.
“It’s stories like that that makes this really fun and exciting,” she says, “and it’s really the same thing over and over; ‘We couldn’t do things as a family. We couldn’t go outside and now we can.’”
Shuler, who is also a therapist at the clinic, says mobility is huge for those dealing with physical or mental disabilities.
“A lot of these kids are not on the same level with their peers,” she says. “Even if they’re in a wheelchair, they’re always sitting, while their peers are running around. If they’re ambulatory, they’re usually not as fast and can’t keep up.”
However, Shuler says, that scenario changes once the child is on a mobility tricycle.
Being at the same physical height as their friends and siblings fosters social interaction — and, with help, they can even move as quickly.
“They may need to be pushed, but the pedals move as they’re being pushed, so they’re getting the experience and they get strengening from that,” Shuler says. “Also the feeling of, ‘I’m making this bike move,’ even if they’re not doing 100 percent of that, is a good confidence booster.”
Watching his grandson work the pedals, Bo has to agree.
“You can’t beat what this is for him,” he says.
