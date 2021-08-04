Learning for a lifetime

Bolivar’s Early Childhood Learning Center finished construction last August, and now it’s ready to again welcome preschoolers for the 2021-22 school year.
Last year, amidst a pandemic, preschool teachers excitedly moved into the new building designed inside and out for the benefit of its students.
Only a year in its new home, the preschool program is still seeing incredible benefits come from it in the shape of little minds with big dreams, according to educators.
The building
When walking down the hallways of ECLC, the smell of fresh paint wafts in the air. It’s possible to picture children walking down to their classrooms, their hands running along the multi-textured walls, which director Shelly Dill described “center around whole child development here.”
Pastel-colored sections on the walls serve also as white boards, a feature specifically designed to help reinforce students’ core work.
Panning through the classrooms’ doors reveals learning spaces, each with their own bathrooms, sinks and closets. The bathrooms also have changing tables, intended to help those students who haven’t mastered potty training just yet. This becomes especially beneficial for teachers on the special education side.
Students can even look up and see the tall ceilings jutting above them, and they have windows to look out of — something some previous preschool classrooms lacked, Dill added.
In an email conversation, ECLC regular education teacher Shannon Niven said “the atmosphere has been so great for our students.”
There is a multi-purpose room for recess, motor development and other activities, as well as a motor room set up with an obstacle course to which “every class comes a couple times a week” for experience with motor skills, Dill said.
Along with intentionally designed rooms, students also have specific people on hand to help with motor skills.
Occupational and physical therapists have a home in the building, Dill said. She explained how important it is to have them on site and within walking distance when it comes to whole child development — an aspect she learned to focus on from her special education background.
“I love that they look at whole child development,” she said, walking down the sensory-developing hallways. “All the different practices it takes to actually get a child ready for kindergarten — they were mindful of that when they built this building.”
The program
For two sessions — one morning and one afternoon — teachers utilize a curriculum that prepares preschoolers for kindergarten and beyond.
There are 10 students to one teacher in each classroom, and some students participate in both sessions.
What they’re taught is meant to stick with them for a lifetime, according to Niven.
Niven said the ECLC program focuses on various different areas of child development: mobility, sensory processing, fine and gross motor muscles, social emotional and behavior skills, phonics and Eureka math.
“It is so important that our students are ready for kindergarten socially and emotionally,” Niven added, “so they can concentrate on learning.”
Bolivar Primary School principal and parent Rachel Tennison explained the importance of children interacting with others.
“Learning how to share, take turns, follow directions, interact with other children and adults is priceless,” she said via email, noting the stark contrast she has seen between kindergartners who have and have not gone to preschool.
One specific part of the school’s curriculum is its phonics program.
The specific name is the Wilson Foundations’ phonics programs, Tennison said, and it teaches “the basics of letter and sound recognition,” which leads to developing reading skills. It also is what students are taught until third grade.
“Learning letters and sounds through a systematic, research based approach is critical in helping students learn to read,” Tennison said.
She elaborated on the communicative collaboration between preschool and kindergarten teachers. When it comes to teaching their students, both groups want to be on the same page.
“The goal of these two buildings,” she said, “is to teach students to read, write and work with numbers fluently.”
If students can get their educational careers started at ECLC, then they can be “well-rounded” and ready for an education that takes them through high school.
Part of that “well-rounded” education involves motor development.
“You can’t control an extension of yourself like pencils unless you can control your body,” Dill said, explaining the importance of working on motor skills and regulating the central nervous system.
Students who go into kindergarten lagging in those skills typically end up being behind throughout their primary years, she added. Some kids just develop at a different pace than others, and that is something she said needs to be focused on.
Niven said she appreciates ECLC’s mission “is totally focused on doing what is best and doing what is right for early childhood students.”
“We want every student to be successful when they leave us to attend kindergarten through high school and beyond,” she said.
The outcome
Over the years, evidence of the productivity of preschool programs and early intervention services have been realized.
According to Tennison, “there are countless families who could describe the amazing things our preschool program has done for their own children,” adding how her own children have gone through and benefited from the program.
She expressed her pride in the program, saying she “would put our preschool program up against any in the state! It's truly the best!”
Attending a preschool program like ECLC for “a few hours a day over the course of a year” has incredible social, emotional, physical and academic benefits for a child, she said.
“My goal,” she emphasized, “would be for all children in Bolivar to attend preschool.”
The cost
ECLC was part of R-1’s $6 million no-tax-rate-increase bond package approved by voters in April 2019. According to chief financial officer Kelly Holt, in total, the ECLC building cost $5,534,085.09 to complete, with $4,974,311.39 of those funds from bond proceeds and $559,773.70 from district proceeds.
According to Tennison, voters approving the new building was a gift for the community, adding how “the possibilities of ways ECLC can serve our earliest learners and families is wide open.”
The future
One of the goals Dill said she has when it comes to ECLC is overcoming the social-emotional and communication barriers COVID-19 introduced. Kids of that age learn by seeing, so wearing masks and staying indoors more than normal is a real hindrance for students. Because of this, Dill said she is emphasizing to her teachers how important certain milestones are and the need to overcome the obstacles set before them.
One tool includes creating a social/emotional curriculum for all the teachers, one that ensures their teaching aligns with other classrooms.
Dill also mentioned wanting to strengthen communication with parents. She said that some parents may still think that early childhood education is not necessary, but due to how society has changed — especially during a pandemic — programs like this are becoming more of a necessity for children.
Another aspect involving parents deals with commitment dates. Dill mentioned wanting parents to have committed by May, so the school has time to hire more workers and build more classrooms.
“We always have open spots,” she said. Even if names start going on a waiting list, the school’s goal will be to hire more teachers. She elaborated on how important she believes it is to get students enrolled in schools like this.
If transportation is a concern for parents, Dill emphasized the school will transport students there and back for free. She explained this accommodation was specifically because they have two sessions — one morning and one afternoon — and students need to go home between those sessions.
If the cost is the concern, while ECLC is tuition-based at $140 a month, for those who qualify for free-reduced lunch, the tuition can be waived or reduced. This option comes from the school wanting students in its classrooms, and to do that, some families need other options.
“If you think about what you want for your child when he or she graduates high school, then know that path starts in preschool,” Tennison said.
She also encourages prospective teachers to think about working at ECLC, describing working there as a “a gift, to be able to help shape and mold our earliest learners.”
To Niven, one of the highlights of ECLC is its incredible teachers and staff who strive for students’ success.
“The ECLC really is an amazing place to teach,” Niven explained. “Our job is not easy but is unbelievably rewarding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.