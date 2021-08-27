Disney created a musical fantasy, titled “Frozen,” which hit the theatres in 2013. The theme song, “Let it Go,” popped into my head the other day and the words began nudging me, challenging me to ask myself, can you LET IT GO?
That minor offense? Sure. That stupid misunderstanding? Sure. That oversight? Yeah. No sense in allowing little things to ruin my day. I can let it go.
I have a harder time letting go of bigger things though. That lack of appreciation and respect. That betrayal. Plans that didn’t turn out the way I wanted. Times when someone wounded me deeply with their words or actions. Times when I’ve been disappointed.
Is it any wonder that our culture is fatigued and grumpy all the time? We’re carrying a ton of baggage we were not designed to carry. Psalm 55:22 says, “Cast your cares on the Lordand he will sustain you;he will never letthe righteous be shaken.”
As Christians we are to forgive. Yet, there are situations our minds can’t forget. And sometimes we struggle with what to let go of and what to hold onto.
If we “let it go,” then we surrender control and I don’t know about you, but I find that incredibly difficult sometimes. If we “let it go” then we have to accept that the outcome is not for us to determine — the consequences and corrections are not for us to create. We may not feel vindicated. We may, in fact, feel weak because we equate letting go with giving up. Giving up our “rights.” Giving up the fight to be right. Giving up our protective walls, which open our hearts to future wounds.
It’s a huge step of faith to “let it go.”
Yet, I’m encouraging you to take a huge step of faith and let go of some things in your life.
Worry? Let it go. Revenge? Negativity? Guilt? Bitterness? Let it go.
Doubts? Spiteful comments? Toxic relationships? Let them go, too.
We might have to let something go more than once. I know I have.
We may be tempted to let go of some things that need to be kept. A job. A marriage. A dream. What do we do then? How do we know the difference?
I can only share what I’ve done in those situations. I hold it with open hands and present it to the Lord, who helps me release all things into His care. He sustains me and helps me know what to do — what should stay and what should go. He’ll help you too, if you ask.
Julia Bartgis is a local writer and an alumna of Southwest Baptist University. She is an active member of Exodus Ministry of Missouri Inc., helping women released from prison find transformative freedom.
