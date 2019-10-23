The BH-FP is seeking photos of local veterans to be used in upcoming Veterans Day coverage.
Photos may be current or from days of service and should be sent by email to news@bolivarmonews.com or submitted via Facebook.
Include the veteran’s name, current city, branch of service, rank and years of service.
In addition, the BH-FP has an upcoming World War II special section in the works, which will feature Polk County veterans and their memories of their service.
Honor your own WWII veteran with a special remembrance in the section. For more information, call Deanna at 777-9731.
