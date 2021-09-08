Long resigns as Hville mayor

The City of Humansville is on the hunt for a new mayor after Carl Long, who’d served in the role since October 2019, recently resigned.
In a letter dated Friday, Aug. 27, and provided to the BH-FP by Humansville city clerk Shelly Barlean, Long stated his resignation was effective as of Monday, Aug. 30.
“The decision has not come easily,” Long said in the letter. “I have prayed many hours and spent many days, even weeks, contemplating this decision. Now is the time to allow others to step up and take Humansville to the next level.”
He said he’s served the community since coming to Humansville as the pastor of Life Church, which was in 2016, per previous coverage.
“The opportunity to serve in city government was not one that I went looking for … but a door that I believe God opened for me,” Long stated. “As mayor, I have worked to represent all the citizens of this great town.”
Long said many residents have expressed appreciation for his efforts, and he said he was grateful for their “votes of confidence.”
On the other hand, Long said some may be disappointed in his decision to resign.
“I give you my most sincere apology,” he stated. “I never want to disappoint. For any who feel ‘it’s about time,’ I would challenge you to step up and make a difference for the betterment of our town.”
Long stated he left the office of mayor with no regrets.
He said there is much improvement to be made in Humansville, and he will “be praying for the amazing crew of city employees who work daily to make a difference,” even when they handle challenges beyond their control.
Long, who is also an insurance agent with Bankers Agency in Bolivar, was elected as a northward alderman in April 2019, per previous coverage. He was sworn in as mayor on Oct. 7, 2019, following the resignation of former mayor Les Hendrich in September 2019.
Hendrich was preceded by Paula Johnson, who resigned as Humansville mayor in March 2019.
In a letter provided to the BH-FP by Barlean, current mayor pro-tem Stacey Evering thanked Long “for his time and dedication that he gave to the City of Humansville the two-plus years he was alderman and then mayor.”
“While we are saddened that he has resigned, we know this decision was made with much thought and deliberation,” Evering said. “This is a great loss to the city, and the board of aldermen will continue its efforts to make Humansville a safe and thriving city for the area’s residents.”
As of press time Tuesday, the city not only needed to fill the mayor’s position, but it also had an open northward alderman seat, per Barlean.
She said board members, as of press time, included Evering as southward alderman and mayor pro-tem, Josef Wagner as southward alderman and David Winfrey as northward alderman.
Robert Wedge was elected to a northward alderman seat in April 2021, per previous coverage, but he was not listed as a current board member.
Barlean said the city was holding a special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7, to officially accept Long’s resignation and declare the mayor’s seat vacant.
In her letter, Evering encouraged anyone willing to serve on the board of aldermen to contact Barlean at Humansville City Hall, located at 202 W. Buffalo Street. The phone number for city hall is 754-8110.
