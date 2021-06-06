Aldrich UM to host fundraiser
Aldrich United Methodist Church will host a UMW Unit fundraiser dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 6.
The menu will feature fried chicken, potato salad, green beans, a homemade roll and dessert. Donations will be accepted, and pull-through service will be available.
The church is 2 miles past Aldrich on Mo. 123. For more information, call 770-2169.
Revival to begin Monday
Southside Missionary Baptist church will begin revival Monday, June 7. Services will begin at 7 p.m. each evening. Bro. Zane Durnell is the helper and Brother Efton Piper is the pastor.
Laptops now at the library
Polk County Library was recently awarded grant funds to update its collection of laptops by purchasing new Chromebooks.
According to a library news release, the grant was funded by the Library Services and Technology Act through the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services as administered by the Missouri State Library.
These devices are available for in-house use at each of the four Polk County Library locations.
Patrons may check out and use a Chromebook for a one-hour session using their library card, the release said. In addition to Wifi accessibility at the library, wireless printing is also an available option for patrons who wish to use Chromebooks. For any questions about these laptops, call the Bolivar library at 326-4531.
Davis earns Springfieldian Award
A strong work ethic and a willingness to take a chance on projects others might find too risky are defining characteristics of Warren Davis. Those qualities, along with a lifetime of achievements and dedication to the area, were celebrated on May 7 as the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce presented Davis with the 2021 Springfieldian Award, according to a chamber news release.
The announcement was the culmination of the Chamber’s Annual Meeting, held this year at the Oasis Hotel & Convention Center. The Springfieldian is given each year to an individual who exemplifies outstanding community service, excellence in his or her field and dedication to improving the quality of life for Springfield and its citizens, the release added.
Davis was born and raised in Bolivar, the oldest of three siblings. He came to Springfield to attend what is now Drury University; after graduating in 1959, he married fellow Drury student Anne, now his wife of 61 years, the release added.
He served in the National Guard for nine years and completed his MBA at Drury before moving back to Bolivar to join his father’s business, Orval Davis Tire Co., the release noted. He would eventually buy half the business from his father and expand it into one of the largest tire sales companies in the four-state area. Over the years, he supported and served on the boards of numerous Bolivar-area community organizations, including the Rotary Club, Bolivar YMCA, the library, Southwest Baptist University, the Bolivar school board and the Bolivar Methodist church.
Davis’ father passed away in 1993, and Warren retired from the tire business soon after, the release said, adding “his ingrained work ethic wouldn’t let him stay retired for very long.”
“That determination, that fierce will is what he's all about,” daughter and co-owner of Davis Properties Kim Harrington said in the release. “Nothing's going to get him. He's tenacious."
Retirement, in fact, lasted only about six weeks before he found himself renting an office on the 19th floor of the Tower Club in downtown Springfield and looking into the possibilities of a second career in real estate, the release added.
Warren Davis Properties, founded in 1994, started off purchasing the Woodruff and McDaniel buildings in downtown Springfield at a time when downtown redevelopment was not booming, the release noted. Over the next 25-plus years, the company bought and sold 88 properties, including the Heer’s Building and the Park Central Office Building downtown, and the former Solo Cup factory on North Glenstone Avenue.
Davis also serves on the board of The Arc of the Ozarks and the Mercy Health Springfield Community Board of Directors, the release said. For years, he has supported the Developmental Center of the Ozarks, the Ozarks Regional YMCA, Southwest Baptist University’s physical therapy programs, Drury University athletics, the Missouri State University Foundation, Springfield Public Schools and the Springfield Lasers tennis team.
The Davises have two children, Kim and Mark, son-in-law Patrick Harrington, and two grandsons, William and Preston.
Spring born calf management strategies that add value at sale time
“Management in the form of processing spring calves can be done now to add value to calves at sale time,” says Patrick Davis, MU Extension Regional Livestock Field Specialist.
Davis advocates management strategies, such as implanting, castration, dehorning and vaccinations, which can be done to spring born calves now to add value to them at sale time.
“Bull calves need to be castrated as young as possible to reduce pain issues,” says Davis.
Surgical castration involves using a knife to open the scrotum and remove the testicle. Non-surgical castration is bloodless castration and involves clamping the blood flow to the testicles by elastrator or a burdizzo clamp. Davis urges cattle producers to consult a veterinarian for more information when determining the best castration method for their operation and other medications that should be given at castration time.
“Dehorn calves as young as possible to reduce pain issues,” says Davis.
Dehorning can be done at an age of less than 2 weeks with caustic paste or at older ages by mechanical means. Davis urges cattle producers to consult a veterinarian on proper time and method of dehorning, as well as any pain medication that might need to be given.
Davis also urges cattle producers to select polled (cattle that genetically do not have horns) cows or bulls for their operation. This management strategy will reduce the incidence of calves being born with horns and naturally reduce the need for dehorning.
“If you do not plan to keep replacement heifers, use growth promoting implants to cheaply improve calf gain,” says Davis.
Davis urges cattle producers to check the effectiveness of the implant and whether multiple implants should be provided from calving to weaning.
“Begin spring born calf vaccination programs now to promote optimum calf health during their lifetime,” says Davis.
Calves should be vaccinated for infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR), bovine viral diarrhea (BVD), parainfluenza-3 (PI3), bovine respiratory syncytial virus (BRSV), and clostridial disease via a seven-way clostridial vaccine (Blackleg, etc). Calves should receive two rounds of these vaccinations prior to weaning. Davis suggests cattle producers consult with a veterinarian to plan a calf vaccination program that will promote optimum lifetime health.
Management of calves to promote optimum health and reduce stress over their lifetime leads to optimum productivity, says Davis. Furthermore, buyers are willing to pay incentives for calf preweaning management that leads to optimum lifetime animal productivity. For more information on preweaning management that results in optimum calf productivity over its lifetime, contact a local MU Extension Regional Livestock Field Specialist.
CMH welcomes McGowin
Citizens Memorial Hospital and Bolivar Family Care Center announce the appointment of physician assistant Robert McGowin to the CMH medical staff. He will begin accepting new patients Wednesday, June 2.
McGowin joins Lori J. Cohen, M.D., William S. Donnell, M.D., Ronald A. Evans, M.D., Louis B. Harris, M.D., Mary L. Hogan, M.D., Kayla Kittle, M.D., Laura C. Vance, M.D., Ronald L. Vance, M.D., Olivia Cumley, DNP, FNP-C, Mandy D’Agostino, NP-C, Joseph Follis, FNP-BC, Leigh O’Connor, PA-C, Danielle Seiner, NP-C, Ronda Stewart, DNP, FNP-BC, and Janet Ofori-Yeboah, NP-C, at Bolivar Family Care Center.
His practice includes acute illness or injury, wellness visits, allergies, cold, cough and flu, minor burns, fractures, sprains and strains and minor laceration repair, and management of chronic illnesses for all ages.
McGowin earned both his Bachelor of Science in cellular and molecular biology and Master of Science in physician assistant studies from Missouri State University, Springfield. He is certified by the American Academy of Physician Assistants.
To schedule an appointment with McGowin, call Bolivar Family Care Center at 326-6021.
Art Sync announces upcoming events
Upcoming events at Art Sync Gallery include the following:
Wednesday, June 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Art entered for the Friends and Family Art Show is due at the gallery. Entry is open to the public.
Saturday, June 12, 1-4 p.m.: Friends and Family Art Show (fur babies are family, too). Open to the public to enter. Refreshments will be available. Attendees can also meet new artists, Terri Dye and Viisha Sedlak, and see their art.
Thursday, June 17, 6-8 p.m.: Life Drawing Studio at the gallery. $5/$8 fee for live model. Open to the public.
Saturday, June 26, 1-3 p.m.: Minda Cox’s watercolor class. Sign up at the gallery. Open to the public.
Art Sync Gallery and Gift, 120 S. Springfield Ave., is on the east side of the Bolivar square. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and the facility is handicapped-accessible.
