RYAN SKOPEC AND KONNER HOELSCHER, of Bolivar and Humansville, respectively, were among more than 1,000 individuals who graduated in May from the University of Central Missouri. Skopec received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Hoelscher earned a Bachelor of Science.
Both graduated with honors.
• • •
GUILLERMO ARCINIEGAS, SHELBY HAYES, SETH LISTHARTKE AND ANDREW MCCLARD, all of Bolivar, were among 700 candidates to receive degrees during the Missouri University of Science and Technology’s May 17 commencement.
Arciniegas earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering. Both Hayes and McClard graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. in information science and technology and a B.S. in mechancial engineering, respectively. Listharke graduated cum laude with a B.S. in electrical engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.