BOLIVAR TECHNICAL COLLEGE’S practical nursing class of 2020 earned a 100% NCLEX pass rate on their first attempts, according to a college news release.
The NCLEX is the exam that tests nursing graduates’ competency and ability to practice as a safe nurse. Graduates must pass the exam before they can begin working as a licensed nurse. All 23 BTC graduates passed the NCLEX on their first attempt, which is above the national average of 86%, the release said.
After completing their one year program, the graduates participated in a virtual live review led by a trained ATI educator who specializes in NCLEX test-taking strategies, the release added.
"This class had a unique program due to COVID and at-home instruction. Their pass rate exemplifies their ability to overcome adversity, and I am excited to watch their careers flourish," Assistant Director of Nursing Kayla Hendricks RN, MSN, said in the release.
For more information about BTC, call 777-5062, email info@bolivarcollege.edu or text 771-3543.
• • •
SOUTHWEST BAPTIST UNIVERSITY’S SPEAKING BEARCATS placed in the Top 10 at nationals and 11th overall in debate and speech sweepstakes, according to a university news release.
SBU’s Breanna Prater and Evan Kirksey earned All-American honors at the 2021 Pi Kappa Delta, which awards All-American status to 10 competitors every two years, at the National Comprehensive Tournament from March 18-21.
This award “reflects the hard work, citizenship and community involvement a competitor has had throughout their career,” SBU director of forensics David Bailey said in the release.
To get this honor, “they assemble statistics from their competitive careers, several letters of recommendation from their coaches and others in the forensics community,” said Bailey.
The Speaking Bearcast won an array of awards, the release said.
Breanna Prater won 10th place in International Public Debate Association debate speaker awards and was an octafinalist (top 16) in the event. Prater also was a semifinalist in extemporaneous commentary and won an excellent award (top 30%) in extemporaneous speaking.
Evan Kirksey won a superior award (top 10%) in interviewing. He was a quarterfinalist in persuasion, a semifinalist in informative, and won an excellent award in impromptu speaking.
Kadie Thomas won a semifinalist award in impromptu speaking.
Mariah Barber won quarterfinalist awards in both poetry interpretation and program of oral interpretation.
Jessica Paxton finished the tournament as a quarterfinalist in poetry interpretation.
Samantha Baldus also won a quarterfinalist award in poetry.
• • •
HANNAH SHRAUGER of Bolivar graduated with a B.S.N. in nursing from Avila University.
• • •
EVA AGCAOILI of Willard has been named to Missouri Valley College’s Spring 2021 dean’s list, in which a full-time student must have a GPA of 3.3 or higher.
• • •
ASHLEY LEIBLE of Bolivar has been named to Graceland University’s Spring 2021 honors list, in which students must have a GPA between 3.65 and 3.99.
• • •
BRENDEN TEAGUE of Bolivar has been named to the Graceland University Spring 2021 president's list, in which students must have a perfect 4.0 GPA.
• • •
WYATT LYNNAND LANCE RANEY of Bolivar have been named to State Technical College of Missouri’s Spring 2021 dean’s list, in which a full-time student must have a semester GPA between 3.5 and 4.0.
• • •
ANNA WOLF of Bolivar graduated magna cum laude from Central Methodist University with a Bachelor of Science after majoring in biology.
• • •
ADDISON MARTINO of Bolivar has been named to Columbia College’s Spring 2021 dean's list, in which a full-time student must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
• • •
STACY BREESAWITZ of Bolivar earned a Master of Science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
• • •
STEPHANIE URICH, Missouri State University senior, of Morrisville received the Eugenia Shrader Scholarship from the Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
• • •
BRETT MURRAY of Bolivar, a Missouri University of Science and Technology civil engineering major, was part of the school’s bridge design team, which won first place at a regional American Institute of Steel Construction Mid-Continent Student Conference. The team went to the national level, where it ranked 18th overall. At nationals, the team competed against other collegiate teams from around the country to construct a scale-model bridge as fast as possible. The competition is scored based on a dollar amount rather than a points system, which simulates the accounting process involved in determining the budget for an actual bridge construction project.
• • •
OZARKS COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER recently announced scholarship awards totaling $8,000 were presented to eight 2021 area high school graduates. Among the recipients, Polk Countians Abigail Clark of Fair Play, Madison Higginbotham of Halfway and Callie Weaver of Humansville each received $1,000.
• • •
JENNA MARIE VILES of Fair Play won a $2,000 MFA Foundation scholarship, which serves to help students pursue studies and develop careers that enhance the future of rural America.
• • •
SOUTHWEST BAPTIST UNIVERSITY STUDENTS have been recognized for their contributions to their academic areas and divisions during the 2020-21 academic year. Polk County honorees include outstanding music student Chantel Biddinger McKnight of Morrisville, outstanding kinesiology student Ashley Horton of Flemington, and Gordon & Judy Dutile Honors Program graduates Caitie Diepenbrock of Bolivar and Stephen Winder of Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.