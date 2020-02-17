Open Hearts United Methodist Church in Bolivar will offer Alpha, an internationally known course for anyone with questions about life and the Christian faith, beginning in February.
Each Alpha session in the 10-week course will explore various faith and life issues in an open and informal environment.
Sessions will be at 6 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning Feb. 18, at the church, 105 E. Division St., Bolivar.
Dinner will be provided, and childcare is available upon request.
To register or for more information, call the church at 326-4885.
