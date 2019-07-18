Over $5,000 in federal funds awarded for food, shelters

Polk County is set to receive $5,413 in federal funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county, OACAC-Polk County announced Monday.
According to previous BH-FP coverage, the amount received this year is down from the past few years. In 2018, Polk County received $12,529. In 2017, that number totaled $12,871.
According to an OACAC news release, the decision to award the funds is made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency — and includes representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.
The board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country, the release added.
A local board — made up of public officials, as well as representatives from emergency service and social service groups — will determine how the funds awarded to Polk County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area, the release said.
Under the terms of the grant, local organizations chosen to receive funds must be nonprofit, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs and have a voluntary board if they are private voluntary organizations.
Qualifying agencies are encouraged to apply, the release said. The deadline is Friday, July 26.
Applications are available at the OACAC Polk County Neighborhood Center, 2110 S. Springfield Ave., Bolivar.
