Citizens Memorial Hospital will host its next Parkinson’s Support Group at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Butterfield Residential Care Center, 1120 N. Butterfield Road, Bolivar.
The group is typically scheduled every third Tuesday of each month, and is open to anyone who has been affected by Parkinson’s. Information and support are provided at each group session.
For more information and to make reservations for the meeting, contact Levi Jett, DPT, CMH Rehabilitation Services at 328-6453.
