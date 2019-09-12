Family and friends are invited to an 80th birthday celebration for Ken Pearson on Saturday, Sept. 14.
The come-and-go event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Pearson family farm, 340 E. 420th Road, Fair Play, near the Rt. BB and 33rd Road intersection.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, as well as a “hungry tummy.”
To RSVP, text 298-2452.
