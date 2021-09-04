Perfecting their pitch

As the new school year kicks off, one local musician again has his eyes on the prize, and another is taking her talents to the collegiate level.
Bolivar High School senior Zach Liesen plans to again compete as a member of an award-winning a capella group called the Ozarks, while Taylor Northern, BHS graduate who was part of the group with Liesen last year, is considering continuing her music career.
Last school year, Liesen and Northern joined the Ozarks, which won the International Championship of High School A Cappella.
Co-captain of last year’s cheer team, Future Business Leaders of America member and National Honor Society member Northern paired with captain of this year’s soccer team, senior drum major, varsity tennis player, choir chorus line member, NHS member and jazz band member Liesen to join the group.
Together, they joined an a cappella group called the Ozarks and competed in ICHSA.
Northern said the group was started by three men — Briar Douglas, Troy Robertson and Giovanni Hernandez — who were originally part of the Beartones, a collegiate a cappella group based at Missouri State University.
These three men founded the group in April of last year and began advertising about it on social media. That’s how Northern, a singer, heard about the group.
Northern auditioned and was accepted, and then she told Liesen, a beatboxer. They knew each other through their connection of both being BHS drum majors.
Liesen had just moved from Columbia, making Bolivar his last stop of multiple moves, originating in Iowa. He actually ended up moving a couple of houses over from Northern, who has lived in Bolivar her whole life.
Initially, they weren’t super close friends. but once Northern heard him beatbox — something he taught himself — she asked him to join the group. He was the missing piece in the Ozarks, which was lacking a beatboxer.
“That’s my favorite thing to say ‘You’re welcome’ to,” Northern said, laughing.
“I think we were mostly interested because it was a way to do music, as friends, outside of the high school,” she added, which Liesen affirmed.
Having taken piano lessons since she was 7, Northern has years of history in music.
“I think I was able to sing before I could speak,” she said.
Liesen, however, said he got into music simply because joining sixth grade required him to take a band or choir class.
“I was kind of forced to get into it,” he said, “and I just kind of fell in love with it.”
When he joined, Northern was told that if Liesen could beatbox, he could be taught the rest.
“And then he came in, and they were like, ‘We can’t teach him anything; he’s too good,” Northern said.
So, once each week, the group came together and rehearsed. That’s how Northern and Liesen became such good friends — two hours a week rehearsing, plus the carpool from Bolivar to Springfield and back.
After both of them auditioned and made it into the group, the Ozarks then had to audition to get into the ICHSA competition itself, Northern said.
Divided into regions, different teams from around the country competed against other teams in the same region. The Ozarks started off in the Midwest regional competition in the quarterfinals, where the group won first place with their music video.
The musicians advanced to the semifinals and placed second. However, since only first place winners go to finals, they were “up for a wild card spot,” Liesen said, in which they again placed second.
Liesen said they were the “lowest ranked” team with the “least amount of points” heading into finals.
With some music video and sound quality changes for their song, the team ended up winning the entire international competition.
In every single level of the competition, Northern said Liesen received the “outstanding vocal percussion” award.
At finals, team member Hope Horton won the “outstanding choreographer” award.
Even though there was no physical prize for winning an international competition, Northern said it was “a huge thing.”
It had been the Ozarks’ first time competing, filled with 15 students from different schools and backgrounds.
Members came from Parkview, Republic, Nixa, Hillcrest, Logan-Rogersville, Kickapoo, Central and Springfield Catholic high schools.
“People you’ve never met in your entire life before,” Northern added.
Despite not everyone knowing one another, they were all expected to make an ensemble together, meeting only two hours once a week.
“So to come in and just win an international competition is crazy,” Northern said.
“Our first year of the group existing,” Liesen said, “and we win the whole thing.”
Northern called the group “the underdogs of the competition.”
“Nobody thought we were going to do it,” she added. “I don’t even think we thought we were going to do it.”
And when they did end up winning, they screamed in excitement, their reaction video on Facebook being proof.
The group, Liesen and Northern affirmed, encouraged one another often.
“They’re all the most talented people in southwest Missouri,” Liesen said.
After the competition, Northern graduated and began attending Avila University for athletics. However, she’s looking at transferring to MSU, she said, to continue honing her a capella skills and joining some other groups, living out Pitch Perfect in the real world.
Her reasoning for opting out of collegiate athletics is because of how physically draining it could be.
“Music is something I’m going to do forever, so I kind of want to invest in that,” she said.
Liesen, on the other hand, is still a senior in high school and will be competing with the Ozarks again for the 2021-22 school year. After graduation, he is planning to go immediately to MSU for pre-medicine, the end-goal being a sports physician.
“I plan on auditioning for the Beartones,” he added, the group the Ozarks’ directors were part of “and was ultimately the reason they started this group.”
He’s not just going out on a whim, either. He said he’s been specifically asked to join that group.
Both of them, despite having come from different backgrounds with different talents, came together, became friends and made history for BHS.
Their next steps as musicians are just around the corner.
