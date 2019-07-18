Proud of the house we built

On a cold February day, Taylor Fain took a tape measure and a chainsaw and walked carefully into the woods just off East 540th Road west of Pleasant Hope, measuring as he went.
At 300 feet, the farthest he said a service provider would freely extend a power line, he planted a stake and started cutting down trees for a home site.
“There was snow on the ground when I set my first post in,” he said, looking around Wednesday, July 10, at the partially finished 800-square-foot home he’s building for himself, his girlfriend and her three daughters.
Fain, a former carpenter, has completed all the work on the home himself, he said.
His progress in the five months since that day includes just framing and rafters on one section, while the other has walls, doors, windows and a roof.
He’s paying for the project as his own paycheck comes in, he said.
He said the newer of the two sections, which added about 400 square feet, was started in June when the family decided the home should include room for his girlfriend’s daughters, too.
The addition means the home doesn’t technically fit within the parameters of a “tiny house,” a term typically reserved for residences around 400 square feet or less, so Fain’s said he’s dubbed it “the big tiny.”
“What do you even do in a house? You just hang out, eat and sleep,” he said. “Do you really need it all? You don’t need a huge space to hang out in. You don’t need a huge space to sleep in or eat in.”
Still, with five planned occupants, few would dispute the minimalism the home represents.
“I had an apartment that was bigger than this,” he joked.
A tall step up from the ground leads into the home’s more completed section — Fain said porches and decking are still coming — where appliances are ready to be installed and rough cut stairs lead to a loft bedroom built on floors made from vintage wood from an old barn.
The back row of seats from Fain’s car is stashed in what will be the living area. At this early stage of development, the home still serves as storage space for some things.
Light pours in from all ends through Fain’s handmade windows. Two are repurposed French doors the builder set in sideways.
Looking out a window near what Fain said will be the kitchen sink, thick wooden posts mark the space where a deck will extend from the home to a nearby treeline.
The focus on outdoor time is part of the reason he’s here, he said.
“We have a 1,600-square-foot home,” he said. “The girls have their upstairs rooms and we have downstairs, but we’re always outside anyways.”
A teal front door adorned with intricate, old-school designs is in place on its hinges. Fain said the door was found in the barn and is believed to have come from a dentist’s office. His girlfriend painted and cleaned up the door. They’re not quite sure what decade it’s from.
“They had smaller locks then, though,” he said, pointing out that modern locks don’t fit in the door as-is.
A door between the two sections of the home has yet to be cut, he said.
While the original structure features some of the main parts of the home, including a bathroom, kitchen and living area, the added section makes room for kids, with loft bedrooms and bright windows for the sun to shine through. A laundry area and bathroom are planned next to a central TV space.
Before his plans changed and the house expanded, Fain said he’d envisioned utilizing a rainwater collection system and composting toilets. With three young girls, he scaled back that part of his plans.
“Pretty much, I’m still shooting for no mortgage and energy efficiency,” he said.
Thinking back to February, Fain recalled the point when he made the decision to get started. He said he’d briefly considered building or buying a tiny house on a trailer. When the opportunity came to build on this piece of land, he said he jumped on it.
“I have been researching it for so long and hadn’t done anything about it,” he said.
While some companies and builders offer instructions or prefabricated tiny house designs, Fain said he plotted out with his girlfriend what the two wanted in a home and he started building.
Where a blank barn shed from the Home Depot could cost up to $30,000, for example, Fain said he’s currently in his project for less than half.
“Plus, this is built to standard,” he said. “It’s built to last.”
The project hasn’t been without its challenges, Fain said. Standing atop a ladder, fastening boards along the roofline, the builder carefully passed himself a nail gun through the framing and secured one board before climbing down, moving the ladder and repeating the process.
“Sometimes this is a two-man job,” he said.
Fain said he’s planning to work in metal siding with cedar planks for a unique finish to the outside walls. It’s one more part of what’s become a satisfying experience.
“It’s super fulfilling, because I’m a very do-it-yourself person and every day I leave the site feeling accomplished. With a normal job, I go in and do work, but I can’t always see what I’ve done. Building this structure, every day I get to look at what I’ve done.”
