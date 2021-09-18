At the Thursday, Sept. 16, Bolivar R-1 school board meeting, the board unanimously approved the continuation of the district mask requirement and the Safe Return to In-Person Learning plan, as it currently stands.
This plan requires masks to be worn by “staff and students — K-12,” superintendent Richard Asbill said. “Some special education populations and early childhood students are exempt.”
However, there will be a statewide webinar meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 21, provided by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Department of Health and Senior Services.
The board will then take public comments from the Thursday meeting, as well as the updates provided Tuesday by DESE and DHSS under advisement, Asbill said.
As of now, the board has not scheduled another regular or special board meeting to revisit the masking requirement.
Read more in an upcoming issue of the BH-FP.
