Rooting for a cause

Well into its second year of life, Bolivar Seventh Day Adventist Church’s community garden — located at 1704 E. Division St. — has been continuously providing free fresh produce for anyone who wants it, according to coordinator Sue Storment.
“Every time I’m here, even if it’s for 30 minutes, I see people come by,” Storment said, looking over at Polk County resident Rhea Vasquez, who was picking from the garden as she spoke.
Back in May 2020, Storment’s dream of creating a free garden for the community to pick from came alive. She said the most expensive foods in supermarkets are always the healthy kinds, which is an obstacle for some people who want fresh produce.
“We just wanted to provide as much as we could for people to have if they needed it,” she said, admiring the array of vegetables.
And the garden has yet to disappoint. Just recently, gallons of green beans were handpicked, according to Storment.
She encouraged people from all over to come and pick from the garden because of how much produce the garden yields.
“It’s free to anybody,” she said. “Anybody’s welcome to come and pick what they want.”
The only time she said the garden is closed is during biblical Sabbath, which is from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday.
She also asked that no one picks from the garden to then turn around and sell for their own profit. The garden was meant to be free for those who need it, so the produce is not meant to be sold, she said.
Storment also gave shout outs to different people who helped provide for the garden.
She credited the church’s tithes and other donations for making it thrive.
Also, Teague Farms donated the dirt, and just last year, Lori Ellis from Ellis Enterprises donated $500. Storment said she used that donation to buy panels — which she described as expensive — and the plants.
The plants she said she grows behind the church include tomatoes, cucumbers, green beans, bell peppers, yellow squash and zucchini. She even mentioned there are currently 58 tomatoes that are growing and doing well.
According to her, the garden may need some resizing, too.
She said that because of how many people came and picked produce this year, she is considering expanding it.
“One of the reasons we did it last year was because of COVID,” she said, mentioning many people couldn’t work and were having financial problems.
Now, though, people still continue to pick from the garden, despite most businesses and shops opening back up.
“We’ll see what next year brings,” Storment said, looking over at her growing garden.
Before she turns to leave, she points out the life-size straw-stuffed figure positioned near the back.
Sitting there, the scarecrow — a gift from the church, she said — observes the garden, waiting for people in the community to come and pick from the array of vegetables growing from the earth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.