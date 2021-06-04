Art Sync is hosting a pastel class from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5.
The class is by John Gillet, winner of the gallery’s last art show. He will be teaching his special techniques in pastel. This is not a beginner class.
Go by the gallery to sign up for this class. Open to the public.
Art Sync Gallery and Gift, 120 S. Springfield Ave., is on the east side of the Bolivar square. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and the facility is handicapped-accessible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.