SBU mourns former first lady

The Southwest Baptist University family is mourning the death of former SBU first lady Joann Spurgeon.
She was the wife of Harlan E. Spurgeon, who served as SBU president from 1979 to 1983, according to a university news release. She died Saturday, Aug. 7, in Ozark at the age of 90, the release noted.
“As a Bearcat family, we are thankful for Dr. and Mrs. Spurgeon and the significant contributions they have made to SBU and the Bolivar community,” SBU interim president Brad Johnson said in the release. “Please be in prayer for the Spurgeon family during this time of loss.”
Prior to serving at SBU, Joann Spurgeon served alongside her husband during his pastorate at First Baptist Church in Bolivar from 1972 to 1979, the release added. The couple also served as missionaries in Taiwan through the Foreign Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention for 15 years. She served as a preschool director and volunteer for numerous churches and philanthropic organizations.
Joann Spurgeon graduated from SBU with an associate’s degree in 1951 and a bachelor’s degree in 1982. She received the Life Service Award from SBU in 1974, the release noted.
Visitation is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at University Heights Baptist Church, Springfield. The funeral is at 11 a.m. at the church, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.
