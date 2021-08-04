As summer break quickly draws to a close, one back-to-school tradition is set to return this week — the eighth annual Polk County Back to School Extravaganza.
This year’s drive-through event, a charitable program that provides Polk County K-12 students with school supplies and other needed products, will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, on the Bolivar High School campus at 1401 Hwy. D, Bolivar.
Spearheaded by Bolivar’s Open Hearts United Methodist Church, the extravaganza unites churches, businesses, organizations and individuals to provide backpacks, school supplies, hygiene products, socks, undergarments and more to local students free of charge, according to an event news release.
Donations of supplies and money are being accepted now, per the release.
The group is again using a drive-thru style distribution this year after positive feedback from last year’s event.
The release reminded parents and guardians that even though the drive-thru setup allows all to stay in their vehicles, each student receiving supplies must be in the vehicle.
To make donations, to volunteer or for more information, contact the church at 326-4885. Donations may also be dropped off at the Open Hearts Bolivar United Methodist Church, 105. E. Division St., Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.