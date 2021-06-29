The Bolivar Barracuda Swim Team is hosting a swim meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at the Bolivar Recreation and Aquatic Center. The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.
People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and cheer on their hometown swim team.
Concessions will be available.
For more information, contact the Bolivar Recreation and Aquatic Center at 777-1215.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.