Tea dance to terrible disaster

“Flashbacks, sounds, quiet,” Polk County resident Norman Gould wrote, just four days after 114 people died and 216 were injured at the Hyatt Regency Hotel’s skywalk collapse on Friday, July 17, 1981, in Kansas City.
Norman and his wife, Judy, had frequented this hotel many times in the past for its weekly Friday night tea dance contests.
He described the hotel as a relaxing place where people could go to have fun. While they didn’t know their names, they would see familiar faces dancing in the crowd and talk with them.
“We often wondered what ever happened to them,” Norman said, just a few days before the 40th anniversary of the tragedy, with the Miami Champlain Tower collapse fresh on his mind.
The couple did, however, see a few of their fellow survivors at group therapy sessions where they talked about their experience and heard from others about theirs. Eventually, though, the Goulds stopped going. It was better, they said, not to have more images of the night put in their heads. They already had plenty.
“At that time, I was also working for the Kansas City Royals for 15 years,” Norman added. “My partner happened to be an emergency Red Cross worker, and she said her boots (that night) were so covered with blood and they stunk so bad, she had to throw them away.”
Many different stories came from that night, but the one people wanted to hear was why. What caused such a catastrophe?
The Hyatt Regency Hotel was a 40-story tower with a revolving restaurant on top, according to a Minute by Minute documentary by A&E Network.
It was one of the city’s tallest buildings at the time. It had a four-story atrium lobby and three steel and concrete skywalks that were supported by a 1 ¼ inch suspension rod.
When the suspension rod on the fourth floor ripped through its connection, the 117-foot walkway pancaked onto the second-floor skywalk. Sixty-four tons of steel, concrete and glass crashed down onto hundreds of people below.
The collapse of the skywalks even broke a water main, and the lobby began filling up with water, the color of which began turning murky red as it swept through the atrium.
According to the documentary, those alive and lying beneath the rubble were suffering from broken pelvises and ankles, some with their limbs contorted around them.
On top of being covered by concrete slabs, though, victims would soon have to fight the rising water.
A few days after the tragic event, the mayor at the time called for a federal agency to find the cause of the collapse.
According to the Kansas City Public Library, “The original design had called for sets of support rods to suspend the fourth and second floor walkways from the ceiling. Instead, the designs were changed so that a second set of rods hung the second floor walkway from the fourth floor walkway. This arrangement made the upper walkway support its own weight, as well as the weight from the walkway below instead of suspending all of the weight directly from the stronger ceiling supports. Finally, the rods holding the walkways were bolted into a box beam so that only a small nut and washer held the walkways to each rod. When the walkways collapsed, the rods had simply ripped through the walkways' box beams.”
This information, though, didn’t come to Norman until much later. For a while, all he had was his memories and mementos from the night.
These mementos rested in a folder. In it are newspaper clippings, two “I am a regular Hyatt tea dancer” buttons, two pamphlets titled “Explaining Death to Young People” and “Tri-County Community Mental Health Center,” Norman’s competition dance number with safety pins still attached, two beverage tickets and journal entries from both Norman and Judy.
The journal entries are where their story from the night of Friday, July 17, 1981, unfolds.
• • •
3:30 p.m.
Norman and Judy had arrived at the Hyatt just three and a half hours before the collapse. They wanted to get there early enough to grab a table for themselves and friends they had met previously.
After signing them up for the dance contest, Norman went to get champagne from the bar.
“While he was gone,” Judy wrote, remembering the night vividly, “an older couple walked up and asked if they could sit at our table. I told them we were meeting another couple, so they walked to the other side of the lobby where there were some empty tables under the skywalks. I never saw them again.”
5 p.m.
When the couple they were supposed to meet didn’t show up, they invited others to sit with them while they watched another couple dance on the lobby floor, something Judy and Norman liked to do. They enjoyed dancing themselves, but they also enjoyed watching others dance.
“We always went up on the catwalk to dance and watch below,” she wrote, mentioning how they had even taken Judy’s daughter two weeks earlier to go up and watch the dancers.
Upon watching them, they began to notice how good the other couples were at dancing. They had almost decided to back out, but they chose to stay “just for fun,” Judy added.
7 p.m.
After the band had gone on break 15 minutes previously, Judy looked at her watch and noticed the dance was about to start, so she and Norman headed for the dance floor. Norman had his number, “01,” pinned to the back of his shirt, but she hadn’t put hers on.
They began dancing, but it had been crowded because onlookers were so tightly packed around them. Judy remembered laughing “about how some people were really knocking themselves out trying to win this. We were just having a good time.”
7:05 p.m.
Suddenly, a loud bang shot across the atrium, Norman described, comparing it to a rushing train.
“The top (skywalk) was falling in a v-shape in the middle, and the ends seemed to break off the walls, and it hit the one below it and then to the floor on all those people,” Judy wrote. “I saw people flying through the air and then there was just a cloud of dust. You couldn’t see anything.”
Judy remembered screaming, “Oh my God” over and over while the skywalks were falling and people were dying. She knew there was nothing she could do.
Then, silence.
“Nobody said a word,” she wrote.
It was silent until Norman grabbed her arm and said, “My God, let’s get out of here. There will be dead people all over the place.”
He described remembering seeing blood on Judy’s hands and dress — blood that didn’t belong to her.
So they ran for the exit.
As water poured from the wall and the smell of gas filled the air, Judy, Norman and other survivors began following one of the hotel’s employees to safety.
After thinking about her family and how they would be if something happened to her, she noticed the girl in front of her “had blood all over the back of her skirt.”
Once outside, they saw police, medical staff and firefighters surrounding the building, but Norman and Judy just kept running.
• • •
Eventually, the Goulds managed to get in contact with their kids and other family members, letting them know they were alive and OK, but they realized later that sentiment extended only to their physical wellbeing.
For a while after that night, Norman and Judy would be plagued with the memories of what they saw and heard. Both described being much more aware of their surroundings from then on, often looking up and questioning the construction of what was above them.
When it came to remembering those who died, though, Norman wrote about feeling connected to other families and their losses, despite not knowing their names.
“We felt a closeness to all the people that were at the tea dance,” Judy wrote, writing about the day’s events where they attended a close friend’s funeral — one of the Hyatt collapse’s victims. “We (were) just there holding hands very tight, thinking (how that) could have been us they were burying. You wonder why her and not me.”
While the events of that night were a heartbreaking tragedy, Judy and Norman both looked for a silver lining.
“Maybe something good has come out of all this,” Judy wrote. “If you love somebody or feel like giving them a hug, it’s easy to do because you know you may not have another chance.”
Norman had similar sentiments when it came to reflecting on the tragic event.
“It makes you much more aware that you’re only here for a little bit, so you best be prepared,” he said, explaining how that night’s events brought him closer to God.
