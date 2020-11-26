Here it is at last — or will be tomorrow — Thursday, Nov. 26, Thanksgiving 2020, the official start of the holiday season, and a day with a long history.
As early as 1777, all of the 13 American colonies were holding Thanksgiving celebrations, according to information from the National Park Service. The NPS even notes the true "First Thanksgiving" in the Americas may have actually taken place between Francisco Vásquez de Coronado and the Teya Indians at Palo Duro Canyon, Texas on May 23, 1541.
Though generally traced to the harvest feast of the Plymouth Colony pilgrims in 1621, Thanksgiving didn’t become an official American holiday until Nov. 26, 1789, when proclaimed by President George Washington, following a resolution of Congress on Oct. 3, 1789, as a day of “public thanksgiving and prayer” devoted to “the service of that great and glorious Being who is the beneficent Author of all the good that was, that is, or that will be.”
I confess, I was not familiar before this week’s research with President Washington’s proclamation predating the more often cited declaration by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863, prompted in part by essays and a letter from Sarah Hale, editor of “Godey’s Lady’s Book.”
On Oct. 3 in that third fall of the Civil War, President Lincoln issued this proclamation:
“I do therefore invite my fellow citizens in every part of the United States … to set apart and observe the last Thursday of November next, as a day of Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens. And I recommend to them that while offering up the ascriptions justly due to Him … they do also, with humble penitence for our national perverseness and disobedience, commend to his tender care all those who have become widows, orphans, mourners or sufferers in the lamentable civil strife in which we are unavoidably engaged, and fervently implore the interposition of the Almighty Hand to heal the wounds of the nation and to restore it as soon as may be consistent with Divine purposes to the full enjoyment of peace, harmony, tranquility and Union.”
The president’s verbose message, taken from the National Park Service website, drafted by Secretary of State William H. Seward, with its call for healing the nation’s wounds, obviously went beyond establishing Thanksgiving, to address the national discord of the era — a message perhaps uniquely appropriate today.
The sentiments of Washington and Lincoln were later reflected in the 1941 declaration by President Franklin Roosevelt fixing the holiday on the fourth Thursday of every November — also in an era of global discord. with World War II looming just days away.
Who could not agree then or now with prayers for “peace, harmony and tranquility” as we also offer up thanks for our many blessings?
Though many families will not and should not gather for dinner in this year of a global pandemic, we might be comforted in recollections of our personal Thanksgiving holidays past and the convenience of today’s electronic communications. After 72 seasons, I have a wealth of fond holiday memories, and I will enjoy this one in the confidence my children and grandchildren are safely harbored and sustained in their own homes. None of us, I’m sure, will fail to eat more than we should this holiday, just as in seasons past.
And, just as in the past, I’m mindful many families are not similarly blessed, and I utter a prayer of thanksgiving for folks who make it their holiday mission to feed and minister to them.
And if this holiday proves less joyous than you had hoped, remember the words of James from the Scriptures, “My brethren, count it all joy when you fall into various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience.”
Have a blessed Thanksgiving.
Copyright James E. Hamilton, 2020. Contact him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net. Find his award-winning essay collection, Ozarks RFD 2010-2015, on sale now at the Buffalo Reflex, 114 E. Lincoln Street in Buffalo, or your local newspaper office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.