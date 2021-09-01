Two Polk County residents were named as winners in the first drawing of Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.
According to the Missouri COVID-19 website, Michelle Derby of Fair Play and Dorothy Robbins of Fair Grove, both Polk County residents, were two of 20 winners for Missouri’s District 7.
Missouri was set to name 180 winners in the state’s first drawing. The confirmed winners, which were announced Wednesday, Aug. 25, will be awarded $10,000 each.
Also, the state drew the names of 20 adolescent winners, ages 12 to 17, to receive an education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program in the amount of $10,000. None of those winners were Polk County residents, per the website.
The full list of confirmed MO VIP winners can now be found online at MOStopsCovid.com/win.
At the time of the Friday, Aug. 13, drawing, a total of 495,296 MO VIP entries were received, per a news release from Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s office.
“The MO VIP incentivizes vaccination for those who have not yet been vaccinated, as well as provides an opportunity for rewards for the more than 3 million Missourians who have already made the decision to be protected through vaccination,” the release stated.
In the release, Parson congratulated the 180 winners, “not only for winning this drawing but more importantly for stepping up to do the right thing and choosing to get vaccinated.”
“The vaccines are proven to be safe, effective and the best resource available to prevent serious illness from COVID-19,” Parson said in the release. “Vaccination is how we protect ourselves and those we care for from this virus.”
He said the state has seen a vaccine uptake increase since the incentive program began.
More than 400,000 doses have been administered by state-enrolled providers since the launch of MO VIP, according to the release.
With state and federal vaccination data combined, 61% of Missouri’s eligible population ages 12 and up have now initiated vaccination, the release stated.
Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the deadline can enter at any time for the drawings at MOStopsCovid.com.
Each of the five drawings will generate 180 winners, for a total of 900 winners overall, the release stated. A cash prize of $10,000 will be awarded to a total of 800 adults, ages 18 and up, and 100 adolescents, ages 12 to 17, will win a $10,000 education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program.
Once a Missourian enters, their entry will be carried over through all the drawings, the release stated. There is no need to enter more than once. The entry list will be reviewed, and duplicate entries will be removed prior to each drawing.
The release stated all winners will have their vaccination statuses verified.
The latest drawing took place Friday, Aug. 27, the release stated. The results have not yet been released.
Official rules, frequently asked questions and a program timeline are available at MOStopsCovid.com/win. Those without the ability to enter the sweepstakes online can get assistance by calling the COVID-19 hotline Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 877-435-8411.
Get the facts about COVID-19 vaccines, and find vaccine locations at MOStopsCovid.com.
