The Downtown Bolivar Association has scheduled this year’s Country Days for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
As in years past, the fest on Bolivar’s square will feature food, entertainment and vendor booths.
Vendors wanting to sign up for booth space may now do so. Applications are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Polk County Genealogical Society on the southeast corner of the Bolivar square.
Booth spaces are limited. For more information, call Susan at 770-1989.
