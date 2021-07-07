Countless area residents gathered on Southwest Baptist University’s Bolivar campus Sunday, July 4, to celebrate freedom.
To kick off Bolivar Rotary Club’s 41st annual Celebration of Freedom, people from all over took part in the community picnic by sitting together with family and friends and enjoying refreshments of all kinds.
Lindley Creek, a bluegrass band from Buffalo, performed various songs before the program began.
When the program started, attendees witnessed a U.S. Air Force F-16 flyover, piloted by 1994 Bolivar High School graduate Lt. Col. David R. Magnuson. Members in the crowd gasped and stared up at the sky as the plane boomed across the space above them at the conclusion of the National Anthem.
After this, the Bolivar High School Air Force JROTC performed the presentation of colors and recognized veterans.
Last, new R-1 superintendent Richard Asbill entered the stage. He began his new position on Thursday, July 1, just three days before the night’s events. He moved to Bolivar from Cassville after having grown up on a southwest Missouri family beef and hay farm.
After introductions, he began his speech, honoring veterans and acknowledging the flyover.
This event was “an opportunity to show our patriotism and the love of freedom,” Asbill said, noting America has celebrated 244 years of independence, and Missouri has almost reached its 200th birthday.
“Today, we celebrate and are blessed with yet another day of freedom,” he said.
To the audience, Asbill encouraged the question, “What would you do?”
He turned the question onto George Washington and began by asking, “Gen. Washington, what would you do against the rule of a king? What would you do if we asked you to lead a revolution? What would you do if you found yourself at Valley Forge, facing a brutal winter and significant battle losses?”
Washington didn’t back away from the questions and try to have someone else take his place, Asbill noted. Instead, he knelt down to the ground, like many have said he did often, and prayed, he said. Asbill referred to a well-known painting of this moment, “The Prayer at Valley Forge.”
“It reminds me that even the greatest leaders, generals, presidents, and even a local school superintendent should kneel before God and ask for strength, wisdom and his will to be done,” Asbill said.
He said America owes its freedom to Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Ben Franklin and the founding fathers because of how they answered the question, “What would you do?”
Asbill continued and read “The Gettysburg Address,” which he described as one of the most important speeches in the history of America.
“President Lincoln,” Asbill said, “Thank you for reminding us that the Civil War and the Battle of Gettysburg are challenges that we the living still have much work to accomplish in our celebration of freedom.”
Asbill also referenced how the greatest generation answered the question, “What would you do?”
“They worked,” he answered, “toiled, struggled, battled, served, volunteered, sacrificed, died, lived and built a world reputation that freedom would be defended for not only ourselves but for others.”
Asbill quoted John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., as well as referenced Simón Bolívar, who said, “A people that loves freedom will in the end be free.”
Asbill then painted a picture of American’s ancestors when they were moving to America in ships and wagons and then lived in tents. They sought freedom, just as much as some families today still are, he noted.
A song that Asbill said answers “What would you do?” multiple times is Lee Greenwood’s “God bless the U.S.A.”
He challenged the audience to take their families and friends over to Playter Park to read what John Playter did for freedom. He suffered to let those after him know that “freedom is not free,” Asbill said.
“Bolivar,” Asbill continued, “we are here to celebrate freedom. So as I close, would you please remember that we are one nation under God?”
He ended his speech by quoting Galatians 5:13-14 and thanking the Lord for freedom and for what he did on the cross to set people free from death.
The crowd’s voices joined together to then sing “God Bless America,” which was followed an hour later by a grand fireworks show.
