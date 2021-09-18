‘Whatever needs done’

Bolivar Middle School welcomed new assistant principal Benjamin Potter on Sunday, Aug. 1, in place of now-Bolivar High School athletic principal Jason Ingold.
As Ingold was transitioning out, he let Potter shadow him, helping him to learn the position and collect advice, Potter said.
Potter also went and saw how Bolivar’s summer school ebbed and flowed, wanting to establish a lay of the land before he completely transitioned out of Buffalo’s educational system.
Having grown up in Buffalo, Potter filtered through school, learning from his teachers along the way.
In fact, Potter said it was his teachers — especially the ones in high school — who sparked his initial interest in education.
However, when he graduated and moved on to college, he went with the intent of entering the medical field.
“I wanted to help somebody,” he said. “Just kind of had that heart for just serving and helping.”
Quickly, though, he understood that desire was meant to be put to use in the educational workforce.
“I figured out my passion was with kids and serving,” he said, and that’s when he began pursuing working in education.
While in Buffalo, he taught math and coached football and track for seven years, and then he got into administration.
He was actually the assistant principal for a middle school in Nevada for the last three years — introducing him to the role he now holds in Bolivar.
In the new school system, though, the inevitable factor of not knowing everyone’s faces and names comes in. However, Potter said everyone he met has been welcoming and kind, adding that he probably knows most everyone by now.
It helped, too, that he knew BMS principal Tim Garber in his early teaching years — prior to working in Bolivar.
“We’ve been friends for a long time,” he said.
Garber was actually one of Potter’s mentors previously, he said, and then as Potter was working on entering an administration position, Garber offered pointers and guided him to leadership roles.
His history with Bolivar didn’t start with Garber, though.
“I’ve known Bolivar my whole life,” he said, next giving compliments to both the community and the district.
He said he desired “to be part of that legacy” and serve in the community.
And now that he has been given that chance, “I’m super excited about the opportunity,” he said.
“It just kind of felt right,” he added.
Now, as he is in Bolivar, he is also pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership at Southwest Baptist University — on top of his Missouri State University undergraduate teaching degree, a master’s degree and a specialist degree.
“At some point in my career,” he added, “I would like to have a leadership role at the district level, but not anytime soon.”
As far as his new position goes, he said he just does “whatever needs done.”
There’s student discipline, teacher evaluations, safety procedures and other areas of need.
When it comes to his roles, Potter said it's his disciplining role that allows him a chance to get to know struggling students on a personal level.
“I’m a big believer that misbehavior is just a way that students are communicating that something’s wrong,” he said.
Figuring out the problem and nurturing that area leads to growth, he added, more-so than just sending a student to detention.
On top of those responsibilities, he is also the BMS athletic director.
That position requires scheduling, dealing with sports issues and other expanding AD roles.
His motto, he said, is to be a “servant leader,” an echo of SBU’s mission statement.
While these roles “fall under (his) umbrella,” if he sees a need, he will aim to act upon it.
“Whether it’s my athletic director duties or it’s wiping down tables because one of our lunch ladies wasn’t here today,” he said. “Whatever needs done.”
Managing those roles is a tiresome feat, but with Ingold offering advice for both the assistant principal and AD roles, Potter said he is learning a lot.
“I’m most excited to just dig my roots — dig my family’s roots — into this community,” he said.
He and his family enjoy the “bigger small town” life that is Bolivar, he added.
“I’m just super excited, and I feel very fortunate to have this position and to be in a leadership role in Bolivar, which is such a great school district,” he said. “It’s a dream come true.”
