For dispatchers directing a first responder to a home, one piece of crucial information can mean the difference in finding the residence or passing it by.
“They need to know where the driveway is,” Polk County Assessor Rita Lemmon said.
That’s been a complicated issue as the assessor’s office works with the 911 dispatch center to assign addresses for residences in the county.
A home may have an address and mailbox on one road, but its driveway or access point may be elsewhere, Lemmon said.
Both offices handle addressing, but see different ends of the equation, Lemmon said.
“Ours is, ‘Who owns that property? Who is responsible?’” Lemmon said. “Theirs is, ‘How do we get to that property?’”
Meeting those two needs can be a challenge for the assessor’s office, Lemmon said Wednesday, July 24.
Oftentimes, those involved in building a home will want the address before they start work.
“A lot of the utility companies aren’t going to go set a pole out without having an address where they’re setting them,” she said. “Plus, for banks issuing a deed of trust, it helps to have a clean title clarifying their contract with, ‘This is being built at this address.’”
Those requesting new addresses for their property can fill out a form at the assessor’s office — including contact and ownership details — which is then faxed over to the dispatch center’s mapping coordinator, Billy Marshall, Lemmon said.
However, dispatch director Sarah Newell told the E-911 Board at its Tuesday, July 16, meeting, the dispatch center isn’t always ready to issue a 911 address.
“Let’s say they buy 20 acres,” Newell said. “They want a 911 address. Until we know where their driveway is going to be cut, I can’t give them an address. They may cut it a half mile down the road, or they may cut it around the back side of the road.”
The problem is compounded if the home is on a corner lot, because the resident could build the driveway on more than one road, Newell said.
Dispatchers met with the assessor’s office and members of the Polk County Commission last week to update the commission on the joint effort, Lemmon said.
“(Dispatch is) saying that the people have to have a driveway before they will assign an address for fear that the people will move the driveway up to the next road or around the corner,” Lemmon said. “That’s where we're at. We’re just letting the commissioners know.”
Lemmon said the group also discussed the statutes at play affirming the stance that homeowners will need a driveway before they can be assigned an address.
“We’re just trying to figure out how can it be easier between us,” Lemmon said.
Addressing 9/11
At last week’s board 9/11 meeting, Newell told members Marshall had made several trips searching for residences out in the county not listed on its 911 grid, finding 226 homes.
Marshall previously told the BH-FP he’d been working to resolve inconsistencies in county’s 911 grid system since October. The system was put in place in 1992 and is meant to help first responders find homes in the event of an emergency, even if street signs aren’t available.
According to previous BH-FP coverage, Marshall is also checking house numerics to ensure they fall properly on the grid system, which is divided by square miles. One grid square is a square mile, meaning each side of the grid square equals 1 mile.
“He checks every house as he passes by, so if it doesn’t have an address point on the map, then he goes in and does research to figure out what it is and adds it to the system,” Newell said at last week’s meeting. “They may have gotten an address from the assessor’s office, but they never got put in the system.”
The director said Marshall would continue his search.
Lemmon said Wednesday some of those cases may be homes that weren’t assigned addresses because they have P.O. Boxes or represent multiple mobile homes that have been placed on a single lot.
Growing pains
Both Newell and Lemmon discussed the possibility that the county will need to make changes to residential addresses as existing homes are added and even more new homes are built.
Newell previously told the BH-FP that Marshall would work with the post office and Google Maps to make changes and also give residents two to three weeks to make arrangements before the changes go into effect.
“The county is growing so much,” Lemmon said. “There’s so many more people coming in. We’re running out of numbers to put people between what’s already here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.