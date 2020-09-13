1 hurt in ATV wreck

A Springfield man suffered serious injuries in an ATV wreck in southwest Polk County on Sunday night, Sept. 6.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Kyle Lee, 23, was northbound on South 111th Road about 6 miles east of Walnut Grove at around 8 p.m. when his 2021 Honda ATV failed to negotiate a left curve, skidded off the right side of the road and down an embankment.
The ATV overturned and Lee, who the report said was not wearing a helmet, was ejected into a creek.
The crash wasn’t discovered until around 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7, the report stated.
Lee was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
His ATV had minor damage and was towed from the scene.
Trooper J.L. White investigated the wreck with assistance from Cpl. M.D. Adams.
