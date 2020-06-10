1 injured in wreck

A Collins woman was seriously injured Friday morning, June 5, in a single-vehicle wreck about 3 miles east of Humansville on Rt. V.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Chelsea N. McDaniel, 23, was driving west on the highway at about 8:10 a.m. when her 2010 Chevy Cobalt skidded off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch and a fence.
McDaniel suffered serious injuries in the wreck, the report stated, adding that investigators were unsure if she was wearing a seat belt.
According to the report, she was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Her car was totaled and towed by Mike’s Towing of Collins, the report stated.
MSHP Cpl. S. Long investigated the wreck.
