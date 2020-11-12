14-year-old driver hurt in wreck

A 14-year-old from Aldrich was injured in a single-vehicle crash south of Aldrich just after noon on Friday, Nov. 6, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The juvenile, who was not named in the report, was westbound on Mo. 215 about 3 miles south of Aldrich when the 1999 Ford Ranger he was driving traveled off the west side of the roadway, the report stated. He then overcorrected, and the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned, the report stated.
The 14-year-old driver was not wearing a seat belt, the report stated.
He suffered moderate injuries in the wreck, the report stated, and was transported by private vehicle to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
The vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene, the report stated.
Msgt. S.W. Long investigated the wreck.
