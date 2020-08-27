My grandma, Ruby Ruth Cook, died quietly in her sleep on Sunday, Aug. 23, at the impressive age of 102. I wrote this column, which first ran in the Oct. 18, 2017, issue of the BH-FP, to commemorate her 100th birthday.
Many things happened in the century in which she graced this world. One of those things was the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Voting was a privilege she never took for granted. I vividly remember tagging along with her, as a little preschooler, to her local polling place. And she never shied away from a lively conversation about politics. Thank goodness she lived over 100 years in a world where her voice mattered.
1917.
The United States joined the war to end all wars an ocean away.
The Bolshevik Revolution took over Russia, spreading communism’s message.
Law enforcement fought back against human trafficking, busting a prostitution ring in San Francisco and freeing nearly 200 women.
In East St. Louis, a labor dispute ignited a race riot in which 250 people were killed.
And in a small farm house in rural Webster County, my grandma, Ruby Ruth, was born.
While 100 years is literally a lifetime (or, in most cases, more), so many things feel the same. There’s nothing new under the sun, after all.
October is her birthday month, and Grandma (who my cousins and I lovingly called Mamaw when we were young) has made her celebrations more about her love for her family and friends than about the passage of time.
Maybe that’s because she hasn’t necessarily lived a charmed life. But, there’s no denying she’s a tough-as-nails survivor.
She is in amazing physical and mental health, outliving every one of her siblings, including one brother, Edwill, who died in Europe in World War II.
She raised her three young children alone after my grandfather passed away in 1953, not dying overseas like Great-Uncle Edwill but never recovering from the trauma of war.
Supporting her young family on her own, she found work as a cook in the local elementary school cafeteria.
She loved each and every child she encountered just like her own, and they loved her back. (Even in her later years, she volunteered at an OACAC Head Start in her neighborhood, where all the children called her “Grandma Ruth.” Kids were always quick to claim her as their own.)
Through her hard work, she fed and clothed her kids, not to mention kept the home where she raised my dad, aunt and uncle and where she still lives today.
She even lived through the pain of losing my dad when he was only 43. She always told me no parent should have to outlive a child.
She is an amazing cook, a staunch Republican, a generous friend and a great conversationalist. She is witty and clever, always ready with a quick remark.
And there’s nothing she loves more in this world than her “sweet babies.”
But my favorite quality is her fierce independence. Even today, she lives on her own and speaks her mind. She has never been scared to stand up for what’s right and to let her opinion be known.
A lot has changed in 100 years.
But, some things never change, like the indomitable spirit of my grandma. It would take at least another 100 years to find anyone else in this world quite like her.
