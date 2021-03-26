The game was 61 years ago, but for Don Cunningham and John Burkey, the memories remain vividly clear.
Cunningham and Burkey were teammates on the 1960 Class M state champion Bolivar Liberator basketball team and have followed Liberator hoops closely over the past five decades.
The duo was among the many BHS fans in attendance Friday at the 2021 state title game.
Cunningham recalls his skills growing up being honed on a dirt outdoor court in the neighborhood.
The future Liberator champions lived a block away from each other and were close friends.
“It was a dirt court, lined with gravel and slanted uphill,” Cunningham said with a laugh.
“We played all into the night, because we wanted to be good,” Burkey said. “We knew the sacrifices it took. Bolivar was a wonderful place to be a champion.”
With Head Coach Bob Brown instructing from the sidelines, Bolivar defeated Troy in the finals 50-38. Cunningham had 19 points and Burkey scored 11 in the game, played at old Brewer Fieldhouse in Columbia.
“We stayed ahead the whole game,” Burkey said.
Cunningham said the season was a special one that saw the Liberators dominate almost every opponent. Bolivar finished the season with a 30-4 record.
“The only tournament was lost that year was the Blue and Gold (Bolivar Invitational),” Cunningham said. “And the only reason we lost that one is that we celebrated a little too much the night after the semifinal game.”
Speaking at halftime of Friday’s state title game, Burkey said this year’s team has been an inspiration and sparked memories of his own championship run.
“Oh, it’s been wonderful,” Burkey said. “We just hope they keep it up, but it’s been a great year for them regardless.”
Cunningham said he was impressed with the 2021 Liberators as well.
“This team has good size and they’re young, not all seniors like a lot of teams who go this far are,” Cunningham said. “I guarantee you that they’re well-coached. They hang tough, just like we did back then.”
Burkey said being a state champion set the trajectory for the rest of his adult life.
“I’ve said it many times, the Bolivar Liberators have always been a big thing for me,” Burkey said. “It was a springboard for me to go to college here at Missouri State and play football here. But it all goes back to Bolivar, Missouri.”
Head Coach Buddy Hoegh said during the Liberators’ recent run that “it means something to be from Polk County.” It’s a comment that certainly struck a chord with Cunningham and Burkey.
“I’d say ‘amen’ to that,” Cunningham said.
