2,000 doses in 2 days

Local and state entities are joining forces to host a COVID-19 mass vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, April 13 and 14, on the Southwest Baptist University campus in Bolivar.
According to a Polk County Health Center news release, the goal of the walk-through event in the Meyer Wellness and Sports Center is to administer 2,000 doses in two days.
"We encourage any residents who wish to be vaccinated to register for the Polk County mass vaccination event,” Polk County Health Center administrator Michelle Morris said in the release. “Receiving the COVID-19 vaccination is our strongest defense in the war against the coronavirus. We are prepared to serve up to 2,000 residents in two days. This is only possible due to the excellent cooperation of many community partners. We are looking forward to providing this opportunity to our residents.”
With the state of Missouri opening Phase 3 of the vaccination rollout on Friday, April 9, all Missouri residents aged 16 and older are eligible to register, the release said.
This event is for individuals who have not initiated the vaccination process. Advance registration is required and must be done through Vaccine Navigator. When registration is open, citizens will be able to access the link via the partner social media platforms.
Entities helping to coordinate the effort include the City of Bolivar and Missouri Offices of Emergency Management, the Missouri National Guard, Citizens Memorial Hospital, the Polk County Health Center and SBU, the release added.
“This event is a great example of state and local resources coming together to help everyone,” Bolivar emergency management director and fire chief Brent Watkins said in the release. “The National Guard helps us to fill all the staffing needs of an event this size and is an invaluable resource to our community.”
For more information, contact the Polk County Health Center at 326-7250.
