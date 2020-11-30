A Fair Play teenager suffered moderate injuries in a wreck in Greene County on Friday, Nov. 20.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Mary Gannaway, 17, was a passenger in a 1993 Dodge Dakota headed southbound on Rt. AB near the Mo. 266 intersection around 7:50 p.m.
According to the report, the Dodge skidded through the intersection and was struck by an eastbound 2016 Jeep Cherokee.
Both vehicles traveled off the roadway where the Dodge struck a culvert and a fence and the Jeep overturned, the report stated.
Gannaway wasn’t wearing a seat belt, the report stated.
The driver of the Dodge, Samantha Gannaway, 22, of Fair Play, suffered minor injuries, the report stated.
She had been wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck, according to the report.
Both were transported via ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield, the report stated.
The driver of the Jeep, Travis Skinner, 27, of Crane, had been wearing a seat belt and was uninjured, the report stated.
Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene.
Trooper C.J. Beck investigated the wreck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.