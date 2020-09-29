2 injured in recent wrecks

A Bolivar man suffered serious injuries when his motorcycle struck a pickup on Rt. D north of Bolivar at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19,
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Isaac Davis, 22, was eastbound on the highway when his RPS 125CC motorcycle traveled into the path of a 2000 Chevrolet 1500 pickup driven by Britany White, 26, of Bolivar.
The two vehicles collided, the report stated, and White’s pickup then left the roadway and came to rest in an embankment.
Davis, who the report said was not wearing a helmet, was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. His motorcycle was extensively damaged and was secured at the scene by family, the report stated.
White was uninjured, the report stated. Her pickup, which sustained moderate damage, was towed from the scene.
Trooper White investigated the wreck.
1 hurt after striking tractor
A Bolivar man was injured after his vehicle rear ended a tractor on Mo. 13 at around 12:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18.
According to a MSHP crash report, Tyler Ullrich, 28, was northbound on the highway about 4 miles north of Springfield when his 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt struck the rear of a 1991 Case International tractor driven by Jerry Little, 30, of Pleasant Hope.
Ullrich, who the report said was not wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries.
According to the report, he was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar by a private vehicle.
Little was uninjured, the report stated.
Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene, the report stated.
Cpl. E.L. Mueller investigated the wreck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.