2 injured in weekend wrecks

Two people suffered moderate injuries in separate wrecks in Polk County over the weekend.
A man from Halfway was injured when his vehicle overturned on Mo. 32 about 5 miles east of Bolivar on Saturday evening, May 23.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Ronald Page, 69, was eastbound on the highway in a 2015 Ford F-350 when his pickup traveled off the right side of the road.
Page overcorrected and his vehicle overturned, the report stated.
He was wearing a seatbelt and was transported by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, the report stated.
His pickup was totaled and towed from the scene by A&J Towing.
Trooper J.R. Rorie investigated the wreck. He was assisted by Trooper D.J. Jackson.
1 hurt in motorcycle wreck
A Bolivar man suffered moderate injuries when his motorcycle failed to negotiate a northbound curve on Rt. T about 4 miles southwest of Bolivar on Friday afternoon, May 22.
According to a MSHP crash report, Phillip Barker, 71, was partially ejected from his 2008 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle in the wreck.
He was wearing a helmet, the report stated.
Barker was transported by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, the report stated.
According to the report, his motorcycle sustained minor damage and was left at the owner’s residence.
Trooper D. J. Jackson investigated the wreck.
