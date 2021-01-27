2020 Year in Review

As the BH-FP closes the book on its 148th volume, we take one final look back at 2020 — a year like no other — and the headlines that made the year all that it was. Find a month-by-month summary of some of the community stories and photos that filled the newspaper’s pages below.
JANUARY
JAN. 8 — Surrounded by a crowd of friends, family and colleagues, leaders from across the state and nation came together for a retirement ceremony Saturday night, Jan. 4, to honor Donald J. Babb — 39-year Citizens Memorial Hospital and CMH Foundation CEO — calling him a compassionate champion, health care giant, leader in the industry, mentor and legend. Gary Fulbright, former chief financial officer, replaced Babb as CEO upon his official retirement.
JAN. 11 — Several homes and barns in the Fair Play area were destroyed by a confirmed tornado and high winds Friday afternoon, Jan. 10. According to the National Weather Service website, a tornado of unknown intensity touched down 2 miles west of Fair Play at around 2:30 p.m.
• • •
A civil lawsuit, filed by a former Bolivar police officer Chris Covert against the City of Bolivar, was dismissed Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Polk County Circuit Court following a settlement between the parties. The civil case alleged employment discrimination and retaliation, which the city denied.
JAN. 15 — Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison welcomed a new member to his staff — Brenna, a 1-year-old German shepherd trained in narcotics detection and search and rescue.
• • •
A Ford pickup was damaged by an apparent lighting strike during a torrential downpour of rain Friday afternoon, Jan. 10. Morrisville Fire Protection District chief Kirk Jones said the driver had been southbound on Mo. 13 just north of Rt. KK when he reported seeing the strike hit.
JAN. 18 — Two former members of the Dunnegan Rural Fire Department board — Gary Lee Wilson and Ruth Wilson, both of Dunnegan — were each charged with two counts Class D felony stealing — $750 or more, class D felony forgery and class D misdemeanor stealing in Polk County Circuit Court after allegedly taking funds from the department to pay for personal expenses.
JAN. 22 — Jay Kenneth Christensen of Humansville entered an Alford plea to felony armed criminal action and class D felony second-degree assault on Friday, Jan. 10, for his role in a 2018 shooting in downtown Humansville. He was sentenced by 30th Circuit Judge Michael O. Hendrickson to seven years in prison for the assault charge and three years for the armed criminal action. The sentences will run concurrently.
JAN. 29 — Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison and deputies arrested Demarcus T. Stokes of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at Hannah’s General Store in Morrisville at around 4:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27. A news release from the Ames Police Department in Ames, Iowa, said Stokes is the suspect in a shooting at around 10:50 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at a McDonald’s in the central Iowa community.
FEBRUARY
FEB. 1 — Eyes locally, nationally and internationally turned to China’s Wuhan, a sub-provincial city, where a recently discovered coronavirus strain reportedly infected thousands and killed around 200 people. While the virus’ spread had garnered widespread attention, Polk County Health Center administrator Michelle Morris said locally, focus was also on another threat — influenza.
FEB. 5 — Though the smell of smoke still lingered in patches on the sidewalk outside the several Bolivar storefronts affected by a downtown fire on Dec. 20, 2019, many proprietors were doing their best to move through the haze and return to life after the destruction. Bolivar City Fire Chief Brent Watkins reviewed details of the fire, calling it a “once in a lifetime” event.
FEB. 8 — About 30 area residents sought to make their case to the Missouri Public Service Commission against a proposed rate increase sought by the Empire District Electric Co. at a Monday, Feb. 3, public hearing.
FEB. 12 — Francis Skalicky, a Bolivar native and media specialist for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s southwest region, was named to the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame for his work in conservation. He is tasked with coordinating media coverage for the office’s 17-county coverage area and assisting with media coverage elsewhere in the state.
FEB. 15 — Cherokee Orton of Humansville entered an Alford plea to felony armed criminal action and class D felony second-degree assault on Tuesday, Feb. 11, for his role in a 2018 shooting in downtown Humansville. He was sentenced by 30th Circuit Judge Michael O. Hendrickson to seven years in prison for the assault charge and three years for the armed criminal action. The sentences will run concurrently.
FEB. 19 — The Bolivar Police Department investigated an incident after a man was seriously hurt when he was struck by a vehicle. According to the BPD, Samuel Henry Ingersoll, 25, of Springfield was hit by a vehicle on Mo. 13 in the area of East 490th Road and Rt. U at around 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30. Chief Mark Webb said the truck that officers believe hit Ingersoll left the scene before first responders arrived.
FEB. 22 — Two men, Brandon Lynn Wilson and Phillip Marshall Wilson, were charged with class D felony second-degree arson in Polk County Circuit Court following a structure fire in the 400 block of East 375th Road, Dunnegan, in November 2019. The two are brothers, per the probable cause statement.
• • •
City of Morrisville aldermen said an income survey, sent out with the January water bill, is the key to qualifying the town for nearly $1 million in infrastructure grants and loans to help replace aging water lines and pave streets.
FEB. 26 — An Arkansas man, Daniel Randolph Stone-Taylor, accused of kidnapping and raping a 12-year-old Bolivar girl, was sentenced Monday, Feb. 24, to 15 years in federal prison without parole for transporting a minor across state lines to engage in criminal sexual activity.
• • •
Runners participated in the 2020 Polar Bear Run on Saturday, Feb. 22. In jeopardy of being canceled after the Roy Blunt YMCA announced it could not host the event as it had for the previous 10 years, community members created the Bolivar Running Club to make sure the event would continue. The Marketing Bunch sponsored the event.
FEB. 29 — After being arrested at Bolivar High School by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Thursday morning, Feb. 27, Tania Maria Dickey-Driskill, a teacher, was charged later in the day in Polk County Circuit Court with second-degree attempted statutory rape, first-degree stalking — first offense, and first-degree attempting to endanger the welfare of a child — attempting to engage in sexual contact with a child under 17 while in custody of child as a teacher. She is accused of utilizing poetry and a popular video-sharing app in an attempt to have sex with a student.
• • •
Bolivar’s wrestling team placed third at the Class 2 state tournament after qualifying seven wrestlers to attend. Four Bolivar wrestlers medaled at the meet, including Hayden Burks who claimed a second consecutive gold medal in two years, Drayton Huchteman who gained a silver medal, Canyon Cunningham who won his third-place match, and Austin Coons who won a fifth-place match.
MARCH
MARCH 4 — A toddler was shot and injured at around noon Tuesday, March 3, in Bolivar. Bolivar Police Department Chief Mark Webb told the BH-FP his agency was investigating after a 3-year-old suffered a gunshot wound at a residence in the 300 block of North Park Avenue. Initial reports indicated the victim’s sibling — also a young child — shot the firearm.
• • •
More than 75 years after his presumed death, a Bolivar World War II soldier was identified and laid to rest in Missouri. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced U.S. Army Pvt. James J. Cansler, 21, of Bolivar, killed during World War II, was accounted for Jan. 29. He was buried Wednesday, April 15, in Springfield.
• • •
Fair Play High School graduate Casey Dennis was killed in an early morning wreck on Mo. 13 about 6 miles north of Springfield on Sunday, March 1. He was northbound on the highway at about 2 a.m. when his 1998 Dodge Ram pickup ran off the roadway and overturned.
MARCH 11 — The Polk School, which Susie Maack-Graham said was built in 1952 and held classes from the 1950s to the 1970s, burned overnight between Saturday, March 7, and Sunday, March 8. Commenters on the Polk School Reunion Facebook group lamented the loss.
• • •
In the wake of news that a new coronavirus case had been reported within 150 miles of Polk County, local organizations, governments and agencies worked together to make sure they were ready.
• • •
Dreams came true — and smiles and sparkles shined bright — at Bolivar High School Saturday morning, March 7, as area girls met their favorite princesses and were served breakfast by princes at the BoMo JAG Princess Breakfast.
MARCH 14 — Pleasant Hope schools were placed on “precautionary” lockdown Thursday morning, March 12, after receiving a warning from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office that someone suspected of a violent crime in Webster County had a connection to the area.
• • •
As Southwest Baptist University announced its plans to shut down campuses for the next two weeks — the first week for spring break, the next to deter the spread of the novel coronavirus — students packed their bags, left campus and headed home.
• • •
Bolivar High School was approved for full membership in the Ozark Conference for the 2021-22 school year, the district learned Thursday, March 12.
MARCH 18 — All Polk County school districts have announced plans to close their campuses as part of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. The Polk County Commission passed an ordinance on Monday, March 16, to cancel or suspend public gatherings of 50 or more individuals with the exception of educational institutions, daycare facilities and business operations. The City of Bolivar temporarily limited access to city hall.
• • •
James Calvin Parker and Ronda F. Parker pleaded guilty to class E felony misprision of felony in the U.S. Western District Court on Monday, March 9, before Magistrate Judge David P. Rush. The Goodson couple is accused of lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and defrauding others.
MARCH 21 — In an effort to protect the city as the new coronavirus pandemic unfolded, Bolivar's mayor placed the city under a state of emergency in the Tuesday night, March 17, board of aldermen meeting. All Polk County school districts took measures to make sure that students who depend on school meals were fed after cancelling classes due to the threat of COVID-19. Gov. Mike Parson postponed upcoming April elections.
MARCH 25 — Michael James Ybarra Jr. of Bolivar was charged with class A felony first-degree murder and felony armed criminal action in Polk County Circuit Court after allegedly shooting and killing another man in the early morning hours Monday, March 23.
• • •
Citizens Memorial Hospital began offering drive-thru testing for COVID-19 with a doctor’s order on Friday, March 20. CMH’s Director of Marketing Tamera Heitz-Peek said medical staff completed 21 tests during the first three days of testing.
MARCH 28 — Southwest Baptist University announced students would not return to campus for the remainder of the semester. President Eric Turner said he spoke with state and local leaders to “offer the use of the gymnasium as a field hospital should the need arise.”
• • •
Concerns about the spread of COVID-19 and its effects on the elderly and immunocompromised, plus state regulations limiting social gatherings to fewer than 10 people, spelled the end of cherished routines for local seniors. Restaurants closed their dining rooms. Churches dismissed regular services and instead broadcast online. Local stores implemented safety precautions.
APRIL
APRIL 1 — Bolivar mayor Chris Warwick announced Monday, March 30, he was enacting a new order to further restrict gatherings as concerns continue surrounding the spread of the new coronavirus. The order prohibited any gatherings of more than 10 people, with the exception of schools, daycares and businesses. A Citizens Memorial Hospital employee, who lives in Cedar County, tested positive for COVID-19. According to a CMH news release, the employee tested received a positive test result on Saturday, March 28.
APRIL 4 — As the novel coronavirus threatened the health and safety of the community, and as many took steps to isolate themselves, local first responders continued to show up to work, daily facing an unseen enemy. Bolivar Police Chief Mark Webb said it’s a hard reality to face. Webb and Bolivar City Fire Chief Brent Watkins said responders took precautions to stay safe. Polk County Central Dispatch Director Sarah Newell said dispatchers adjusted the steps they take when calls come in to help protect responders.
• • •
Humansville’s Life Church held drive-thru blessings, distributing groceries and meeting with members of the community while they stayed in their vehicles. Other area churches worked to stay in touch with the community while moving to online services. Also, prompted by state social distancing and group size guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the closure of movie theaters, malls and other entertainment venues, local residents headed outside, seeking fresh air and recreation.
APRIL 8 — The Polk County Health Center confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 in the county Tuesday, April 7. Health center staff said the case was travel related. Concerns with the spread of COVID-19 and state orders limiting groups to 10 people or fewer, 6 feet apart, however, prompted many local restaurants to close their doors to all but pickup and delivery orders. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s Friday, April 3, stay-at-home order added further restrictions on some businesses.
APRIL 11 — Samuel Aaron Foster, 19, was charged with felony first-degree statutory rape — person less than 14 years old after allegedly having sex with a teenager.
• • •
Through owning Bolivar’s Elite Gun, Jewelry and Pawn, DaKotah and Tyler Lear said they see a form of need in the community not everyone understands. The Lears placed a “Blessed Box,” a small, wooden outdoor cabinet with a glass door, on their West Broadway Street business’ porch. The success of the box inspired other businesses to take part, including B-Town Custom Apparel, located at 112 S. Springfield Ave. on the east side of the square.
APRIL 15 — On Easter Sunday, April 12, in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, Polk Countians of faith still found a way to celebrate Christ’s resurrection, with Alliance Christian Fellowship, Bolivar Family Church, First Assembly of God, First Baptist Church, First Christian Church, Hebron Christian Fellowship, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, Sling N Stones Ministry and The Heights Church sponsoring a drive-in interdenominational sunrise service at the Historic Bolivar Speedway.
• • •
Kaven William Mahon, born in 2000, pleaded guilty before 30th Circuit Judge Michael O’Brien Hendrickson to class A felony first-degree robbery. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with the possibility of probation pending successful completion of a 120-day shock incarceration program. Mahon is accused of an armed robbery in the Bolivar Walmart parking lot in 2019.
APRIL 18 — At a time when Missouri’s unemployment claims soared from 2,702 claims the last week of February to 104,230 the last week of March, due in part to the difficult economic conditions brought by the virus, Community Outreach Ministries Executive Director Micah Titterington said more people may now take advantage of pantry. On Monday, April 13, Crosslines of Springfield also helped the Pleasant Hope community in a big way by donating food to around 400 families at the former Moon Ridge building. Along with the help of community volunteers and Pleasant Hope’s Sonrise Church, local families received around $50,000 worth of groceries.
APRIL 22 — With a 6-1-1 vote during the Tuesday, April 14, virtual board of aldermen meeting, the city approved the donation of an around 10-acre tract of land for a park along East Buffalo Street, east of South Gary Avenue, from board member Thane Kifer.
APRIL 25 — Days after a fatal dirt bike wreck on the campus of Pleasant Hope Elementary school claimed his life, friends and family of 15-year-old Luke Baldwin gathered to reminisce and to honor his memory. Baldwin wrecked while riding his dirt bike at the elementary school at around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 21.
• • •
The local 3D Printed Masks for Bolivar volunteer group developed, printed and assembled around 800 face masks for hospital staff and first responders and logged around 1,000 collective hours of work. Also, Shane Woollard — who owns a 3D printer at home and works in the Marion C. Early School District Information Technology Department — created 3D printed face shield frames for Citizens Memorial Hospital.
APRIL 29 — Speaking at the Capitol over shouts of protesters calling for the state to be opened immediately, the governor said phase one of the “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan would extend from Monday, May 4, through Sunday, May 31.
• • •
After work in downtown Bolivar raised questions among residents, new life was poised to rise from the ashes of the fire that destroyed a stretch of businesses on East Broadway Street in December 2019. The building, which housed an empty storefront, as well as Sling N Stones ministries and Elliott’s Boot & Shoe, was torn down after the city condemned the structure in March.
MAY
MAY 2 — The Polk County Health Center announced Wednesday, April 29, the county would start the second phase of its COVID-19 response and recovery plan beginning Monday, May 4. High school graduation ceremonies were put on hold across Polk County due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with almost all school districts announcing new plans for ceremonies later in the summer.
• • •
In the Tuesday, April 28, Bolivar board of aldermen virtual meeting, the board voted unanimously to not open the Bolivar Aqua Zone for the 2020 season.
• • •
A woman from Halfway was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Mo. 254 east of Galmey in Hickory County on Thursday afternoon, April 30. Carol A. McGregor, 61, was the passenger on an eastbound 2005 Harley Davidson piloted by Phillip K. McGregor, 70, of Halfway when the motorcycle “failed to negotiate a curve to the left and leaned too hard to the right.”
MAY 6 — The National Weather Service in Springfield said thunderstorm winds reportedly destroyed a barn on the west side of Mo. 83 along Rt. PP at around noon Monday, May 4. Winds brought down numerous trees in Humansville. Power poles were also snapped between Humansville and Flemington. There was damage, including destroyed outbuildings, uprooted trees and snapped limbs, from thunderstorm winds west of Rt. O and south of East 363rd Road. Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison said damage was scattered throughout the area of Mo. 83 and Mo. 64 north of Bolivar.
• • •
A Brighton man died when hit by a tow truck on the side of U.S. 65 in Springfield. Matt K. Canovi, 63, was struck at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 2, while standing on the shoulder of U.S. 65 near West Chestnut Expressway. Canovi, creator of Canovi and Associates, founded the American Defense Academy shooting range north of Bolivar in September 2013.
MAY 9 — Polk Countians gathered together — but apart — on Thursday morning, May 7. Staying in their vehicles in the parking lots of Southwest Baptist University, attendees participated in “Gathering Practice,” an event hosted by Community Connections as part of National Day of Prayer.
• • •
Area residents — and businesses — could look forward to Bolivar’s Southwest Baptist University campus once again teeming with student life come August, after the school announced plans to open all campuses for the Fall 2020 semester.
MAY 13 — Local dairy farmers navigated the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of the most critical markets for fluid milk and dairy products were immediately impacted as COVID-19 spread to Missouri, Chris Chinn, Missouri’s director of agriculture, said in an April 6 public letter to grocery retailers.
MAY 16 — Over six weeks since the Polk County Health Center announced the county’s first COVID-19 case, the center confirmed a second positive case for Polk County on Friday, May 15. County election officials prepared for residents to head to the polls in the Tuesday, June 2, municipal election, which was postponed in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• • •
John Heber Redd, 42, was charged with four counts class B felony first-degree promoting child pornography in Polk County Circuit Court after allegedly accessing child pornography on his computer and cell phone.
MAY 20 — The county moved into the second step of phase two of its COVID-19 Response and Recovery Plan at midnight Thursday, May 21. The transition came six days after the center announced Polk County’s second confirmed case of the virus.
• • •
For the first time in 12 years, a new mayor was set to lead the City of Morrisville. Alderman and mayor pro tem Dustin Kessler was appointed in May by the board of aldermen to replace outgoing mayor Dan Melilli, who first won election to the mayor’s office in 2008. Melilli’s resignation was effective Wednesday, June 3.
MAY 23 — A new crosswalk was set to come to the intersection of South Springfield Avenue and East Austin Street. The crosswalk is just one project in a Missouri Department of Transportation regional focus on sidewalk improvements slated for 2021.
MAY 27 — As other regional YMCA locations reopened to members, a Friday, May 22, letter to its members posted on its Facebook page called into question the future of Bolivar’s Y. The post said the Ozarks Regional YMCA Association had not decided to reopen the Y’s doors. Bolivar’s YMCA closed its doors Wednesday, March 18.
• • •
The City of Humansville agreed to make improvements to its wastewater treatment plant and pay a $4,000 fine relating to violations at the plant after reaching an agreement with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
MAY 30 — Flora Farms, a collaboration between two companies that were awarded state medical marijuana licenses last year — Erba Holdings of Joplin and BD Health Ventures of Springfield — started construction on a cultivation and dispensary facility on Southwest 1300th Road near the Polk and St. Clair county line.
JUNE
JUNE 3 — A Tuesday morning, June 2, structure fire near West Mill Street and Mo. 13 in Humansville with two confirmed fatalities was under investigation by the Missouri Division of Fire Safety. Debra Lamoreaux, 57, and Robert Lamoreaux, 27, were killed as a result of the fire.
• • •
After weeks of planning, the Polk County Commission announced it was ready to start passing out grants from the $3,771,719 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds it received in May.
JUNE 6 — The City of Bolivar’s request to sell to and franchise its water and wastewater systems with Liberty Utilities got around 62% approval from voters at ballot boxes Tuesday. According to unofficial results, 743 of 1,215 people voted in favor of Question 1, which asked voters to approve the $23.5 million sale, and 741 approved Question 2, which asked voters to approve the city’s franchise agreement with Liberty for up to 20 years.
JUNE 10 — Protesters from around the area lined up on a patch of grass between the Bolivar Walmart parking lot and South Springfield Avenue and marched through the city in demonstrations on Wednesday, June 3, and Saturday, June 6. The protests came after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in late May.
JUNE 13 — Just days away from the first official day of summer, and three months into the new coronavirus crisis, a spike in COVID-19 cases put the Polk County Health Center’s recovery plans on hold. On the verge of moving into the next step of its recovery plan, the Polk County Health Center said the county would remain in the second step of phase 2 of its COVID-19 Response and Recovery Plan due to an increase in positive cases.
JUNE 17 — Polk County reached a grim milestone with confirmed COVID-19 cases hitting the double digits. The Polk County Health Center announced the county’s 10th positive confirmed case Monday, June 15.
JUNE 24 — Cody Ray Conner, 30, of Bolivar was charged in Polk County Circuit Court with class A felony first-degree domestic assault — serious physical injury, class B felony first-degree domestic assault, two counts class D felony second-degree domestic assault, two counts class D felony second-degree kidnapping and class E felony property damage — first degree in two separate cases after allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman twice over a few months.
• • •
After spending time in the Cape Cod Baseball League with the Harwich Mariners, Connor Sechler, a 2017 Bolivar High School graduate, signed with the Texas Rangers earlier in the month.
JUNE 27 — The Bolivar Rotary Club worked through the last few days before the 40th annual Celebration of Freedom on the campus of Southwest Baptist University. Leaders said there was an importance to being clear about how the event can be safely held during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• • •
Emily McDougal, a 2020 Fair Play High School graduate, was given the chance to work alongside James Caldwell of Fair Play Metals to complete construction work on the district's gymnasium as part of its $1.6 million no-tax-levy-increase bond issue passed by voters in 2018.
JULY
JULY 1 — Bolivar High School 2020 graduates walk the stage to receive their diplomas during BHS’s graduation ceremony Sunday, June 28, on the soccer field.
JULY 4 — Bolivar High School’s Ryan Cohen won a national championship in extemporaneous commentary at the National Speech and Debate Association 2020 tournament, held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also earned recognition as speaker of the year in the Lincoln-Douglas event.
JULY 8 — Area residents gathered by the hundreds to ring in the country’s 244th birthday Saturday, July 4, at the 2020 Celebration of Freedom.
• • •
A man was seriously hurt in a shooting in Morrisville on Tuesday morning, July 7. According to Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Main Street in Morrisville at around 8 a.m. for a shooting. The injured man and the homeowner, who shot him, knew each other, Morrison said.
JULY 11 — Polk County’s confirmed positive COVID-19 cases doubled in a week, jumping from 16 on Thursday, July 2, to 31 by Thursday, July 9. The county’s active cases tripled, up to 18 from five.
JULY 15 — After a continued increase in positive COVID-19 cases, the Polk County Health Center said five recent cases resulted from community spread of the new coronavirus. According to numbers released by the health center on Tuesday, July 14, the county had 41 total confirmed positive cases, up from 31 cases on Thursday, July 9.
• • •
Luke Smith, a 2020 Pleasant Hope High School graduate and 2018 youth bull riding world champion, had been competing at the Cabool Saddle Club Rodeo on Saturday, July 4, when he was stepped on by a bull. He was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield that night, where he underwent surgery for life-threatening injuries.
JULY 18 — As Polk County’s confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 neared the century mark, the county’s health center looked to a church service and a residential care facility as sources of spread. From Sunday, July 12, to Thursday, July 16, the Polk County Health Center confirmed 57 new cases, jumping from 34 to 91 total confirmed cases. Nineteen of the new cases were tied to the Mashburn Residential Learning Facility in Bolivar. Another 13 cases were from contacts within Sentinel Missionary Baptist Church in Polk. Local stores, including Walmart and Walgreens, announced mask requirements for shoppers.
JULY 22 — Over the weekend, Polk County’s confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 decidedly breached the century mark, hitting 134 by press time Tuesday, July 21. In one week alone, the county added 94 positive cases to its numbers. Over a dozen cases were attributed to community spread.
• • •
Matt Griswold and Emma Larimore won the 2020 Bolivar High School Dancing with the Stars competition on Saturday, July 18. The all-class fundraiser for prom and project graduation, which pairs students with local “stars” for a dance competition, had been postponed in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
JULY 25 — As positive COVID-19 cases continued to rise, Polk County had one of the state’s highest seven-day increases. Polk County saw a 46% increase in positive COVID-19 cases over seven days. That percentage was the second highest in the state, falling only behind neighboring Hickory County, which saw a significantly higher 75% increase over the same time period but had only seven total cases.The Polk County Library announced it would require its patrons ages 12 and up to wear face masks when visiting all library buildings.
• • •
An investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office recently ruled the cause of a Humansville fire that killed Robert Lemoreaux and Deborah Lemoreaux on Tuesday, June 2, as undetermined.
JULY 29 — The Bolivar R-1 school district announced it would require all students, employees, volunteers and visitors to wear masks on campus beginning Monday, July 27. According to numbers released by the Polk County Health Center on Tuesday, July 28, the county had 197 total reported cases.
AUGUST
AUG. 1 — A report for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, dated Sunday, July 26, showed Missouri and Polk County in the red zone for its confirmed COVID-19 cases. The red zone designation indicated the state and county had more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population and a diagnostic test positivity result above 10% last week, per the report, which was released by the New York Times on Tuesday, July 28.
AUG. 5 — Spearheaded by Bolivar’s Open Hearts United Methodist Church, the seventh annual Back to School Extravaganza featured a drive-thru format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
AUG. 8 — Chesley Rayleen Mincks of Bolivar was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison followed by three years supervised release for one count possession of a firearm by a prohibited person by District Judge Stephen R. Bough in the U.S. Western District Court on Friday, July 31. He is accused of making terroristic threats during a standoff with law enforcement in August 2019.
• • •
Polk County Clerk Melinda Robertson won the Republican primary election for Polk County’s southern district commissioner, according to unofficial results from the Tuesday, Aug. 4, primary election. She defeated incumbent Rex Austin and challengers Jerry Ross, JR Fleeman and Jack Williams. Incumbent Danny Morrison also defeated challenger Bobby McAntire by a landslide to serve another term as Polk County’s sheriff.
AUG. 12 — Jerry Kirksey, whose successful, decades-long tenure as a high school and college basketball coach touched countless lives, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, after being hospitalized for COVID-19, according to his family. He was 81 and Polk County’s first reported COVID-19 death.
• • •
Luis A. Cobayashi was charged with two counts felony armed criminal action, two counts class B felony first-degree domestic assault, class D felony second-degree domestic assault and class D felony stealing in Polk County Circuit Court after law enforcement helped alleged assault victims, including a child, escape from the window of a home during an attack.
AUG. 15 — In the Tuesday, Aug. 11, City of Bolivar board of aldermen meeting, the board and city leaders discussed the possible purchase of the lease on the Roy Blunt YMCA building, surrounding land and equipment for $575,000.
• • •
Levi A. Caldera, 35, was charged in Polk County Circuit Court with felony armed criminal action, two counts class B felony first-degree assault and class E felony unlawful use of a weapon after allegedly beating up and shooting a gun at another man at a residence in the 100 block of North Elgin Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30.
• • •
House of Hope, a Bolivar-based domestic violence shelter, acquired Southwest Baptist University’s Maupin Hall and Ingman Hall. The exchange took place Wednesday, July 29.
AUG. 19 — Chad Aaron Baker, 39, was charged in Polk County Circuit Court with class A felony first-degree murder, class A felony first-degree domestic assault and felony armed criminal action after allegedly killing his 12-year-old son at a residence in the 1300 block of West Parkview Street in Bolivar.
AUG. 26 — The nation and Polk County celebrated Women’s Equality Day, commemorating the 1920 certification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which granted women the right to vote.
AUG. 29 — Bolivar R-1 students, parents and educators felt excitement, anticipation and a little bit of fear for the upcoming school year all wrapped together the morning of Monday, Aug. 24. As students headed to their classrooms on the first day of school for the 2020-21 school year, they encountered new roads leading to new buildings — the new Early Childhood Learning Center — and donned new attire, including face masks.
• • •
The City of Bolivar moved forward with its plan to purchase the Roy Blunt YMCA building on West Broadway Street following a unanimous vote in the Tuesday, Aug. 25, board of aldermen meeting.
Thanks to the 8-0 vote, the city planned to purchase the lease on the building, surrounding land and equipment from the Ozarks Regional YMCA for $575,000.
SEPTEMBER
SEPT. 2 — Cpl. Crystal Rorie with the Bolivar Police Department was named 2020 CIT Officer of the Year by the Southwest Missouri National Alliance on Mental Illness for her work with Polk County’s Crisis Intervention Team.
• • •
Leo Donnie Fellers was charged in Polk County Circuit Court with two counts class D felony second-degree statutory rape, one count class D felony second-degree rape and one count class D felony second-degree sodomy after allegedly assaulting two victims — runaways from a local residential facility — at his home.
SEPT. 5 — Since school began for the Bolivar R-1 school district on Monday, Aug. 24, Polk County had an increase of 87 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, jumping from 300 to 387. Since Aug. 1, the county’s caseload increased by 185 cases. After reporting several positive confirmed cases among R-1 students in an email to parents, the district officially announced Bolivar High School would move to distance learning, with no in-person attendance for students, through Friday, Sept. 11. BHS was set to transition Monday, Sept. 14, to blended learning with two in-person groups attending two days a week.
• • •
A project for Bolivar’s long-vacant former Simon Square property, now known as University Plaza, was officially in the works after the Bolivar board of aldermen voted 7-0-1 to approve an economic incentive contract with local developer DCBC, LLC, on Tuesday, Sept. 1. DCBC was working to secure contracts with a travel center and quick service restaurant.
SEPT. 9 — In an effort to better reach the community, the Bolivar Police Department implemented a new policing strategy, having leaders focus on specific areas of the city. Under the new plan, Lt. Roger Barron is responsible for the north bureau — the area of town north of South Street — and Lt. Zach Palmer covers the south bureau — the area south of South Street.
• • •
Art Sync Gallery and Gift artists gathered together Saturday, Sept. 5, during the First Saturday Art Celebration. During the event, gallery members were on hand to demonstrate their art.
SEPT. 12 — Justin Darrell Latiker of Dunnegan was charged in Polk County Circuit Court with two counts felony armed criminal action, one count class B felony first-degree assault, one count class D felony second-degree kidnapping and one count class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm after allegedly firing shots at another vehicle in the parking lot of Smoker’s Outlet in Bolivar on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
• • •
The Polk County Health Center confirmed three new deaths related to COVID-19 for the county. The news of the additional deaths came at a time when the county’s positive caseload continued to climb. As of Friday morning, Sept. 11, the county’s total cases reported had reached 460.
SEPT. 16 — With some safety measures in place, crowds gathered at the 2020 Country Days on Bolivar’s square on Saturday, Sept. 12.
• • •
Testing at a local residential care facility showed the spread of COVID-19 among its residents and staff. Mass COVID-19 testing was performed at Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility on Friday, Sept. 11, revealing eight residents and two employees as positive for the virus.
SEPT. 23 — The Polk County Health Center announced two deaths related to the COVID-19 virus. The news came as the county continued to see the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 climb. Over seven days, the county added nearly 100 cases, up to 617 on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 519 cases on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Bolivar R-1 Schools announced on Wednesday, Sept. 16, it will post its COVID-19 data on a website on its dashboard.
• • •
After nearly seven months of physical restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, staff at Bolivar’s Parkview Health Care Facility set up a “hug station,” allowing residents and loved ones to have much-needed personal contact. The outdoor station featured safety measures, including gloves, masks, shields, hand sanitizer and disinfectants.
SEPT. 26 — Gov. Mike Parson and his wife, first lady Teresa Parson, both tested positive for COVID-19. Teresa Parson was tested Wednesday morning, Sept. 23, after she displayed minor symptoms.
SEPT. 30 — Construction crews installed a two-lane bridge over Bear Creek southeast of Fair Play on South 60th Road.
OCTOBER
OCT. 3 — Two new housing developments are on the horizon for Bolivar thanks to the board of aldermen’s seal of approval. The first project — a workforce housing development called Frisco Highlands of Edgewater proposed by Morelock Builders and Associates of Springfield — received unanimous support from the Bolivar board of aldermen in its Tuesday, Sept. 8, meeting. In its Tuesday, Sept. 22, meeting, Bolivar’s board also unanimously approved support for the upcoming development of Frisco Senior Village II, a 42-unit senior housing complex in the 700 block of South Oakland Avenue, by Parker Development, LLC, out of Joplin.
OCT. 7 — Southwest Baptist University hosted its virtual 2020 Homecoming weekend Friday and Saturday, Oct. 2-3, with alumni celebrating from home.
• • •
Samuel Case celebrated his graduation from Slingin’ Acres’ one-year drug treatment program, Polk County’s first in-patient long-term treatment center. He was the first person to complete the program.
OCT. 10 — For Polk County Health Center Administrator Michelle Morris, the numbers didn’t lie — and they painted a grim picture. In one week alone, the county added 94 new cases, reaching 913 total cases by Friday, Oct. 9. The county also added nine deaths caused by the virus, doubling the total number in seven days to 18 deaths.
• • •
The Citizens Memorial Hospital Addiction Recovery Program, led by Dr. Kurt Bravata and Kelly Watson, FNP-BC, was awarded two grants totaling $550,000.
OCT. 14 — A Polk County man was among 18 defendants indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine and more than 10 kilograms of heroin, valued at more than $1.7 million. Justin Ren’e Ramirez, 24, of Bolivar was charged as part of a 25-count superseding indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Kansas City on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
• • •
Bolivar High School held a socially distanced homecoming pep assembly on the soccer field Friday afternoon, Oct. 9.
OCT. 17 — The City of Bolivar took a more definitive stance on face masks, just falling short of a mask mandate, in the Tuesday, Oct. 13, board of aldermen meeting. With a contested 6-2 vote, the board implemented a COVID-19 resolution drafted by Bolivar Mayor Chris Warwick in response to rising cases in Polk County and public outcry for government response to the pandemic.
• • •
The city finalized its purchase of the lease on the Roy Blunt YMCA building on West Broadway Street from the Ozarks Regional YMCA for $575,000 on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
OCT. 21 — Polk County’s first medical marijuana cultivation facility opened for business. Flora Farms’ 55,000-square-foot grow facility, located north of Humansville on Mo. 13, just south of the St. Clair County line was granted commencement approval by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services earlier in the month.
• • •
Bolivar High School seniors Lexi Berry and Megan Roberts are friends and tennis doubles partners who won the school’s first doubles state championship. The partners earned a 6-4, 6-2 title game win over a duo from St. Louis private school Villa Duchesne on Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
OCT. 24 — After just two years at the helm, Southwest Baptist University president Eric A. Turner submitted his resignation to the SBU Board of Trustees during its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 20. Brad Johnson, vice president of institutional advancement, was slated to serve as acting president effective Saturday, Nov. 21.
OCT. 28 — The Bolivar High School girls tennis team earned second place in the state championship.
OCT. 31 — Construction crews cut down and cleaned up trees on the sidewalk along the north side of West Broadway Street on Sunday morning, Oct. 25. The loss of the trees, west of the square, was mourned by area businesses and residents, who took to social media to lament the loss.
NOVEMBER
NOV. 7 — In the Tuesday, Nov. 3, general election, Gov. Mike Parson soundly defeated Democratic challenger Nicole Galloway with 57.171% of the vote to Galloway’s 40.587%, according to unofficial results provided by the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office. Unofficially, Parson received 1,713,152 votes statewide to Galloway’s 1,216,192. Polk County also reinforced its position as a GOP stronghold. Every race that could go to a Republican candidate went to a Republican candidate as the county saw historically high turnouts at the polls. Voter turnout was about 73%, as compared to 69% in 2016 and about 66% in 2012.
NOV. 11 — Southwest Baptist University’s Division of Arts and Humanities presented an outdoor, socially-distanced evening of choral music Tuesday, Nov. 3, on the Burnidge Memorial Forum on the Bolivar campus.
NOV. 14 — An American representative with the Faces of Margraten and Netherlands American Cemetery reached out to the Polk County Historical Society, seeking information on four soldiers there who have Polk County roots.
NOV. 18 — Eric Allen Floyd, 41, was charged in Polk County Circuit Court with class D felony second-degree kidnapping, class E felony third-degree domestic assault and class E felony resisting arrest after allegedly holding a woman against her will and leading law enforcement on a high speed chase through Polk and Greene counties on Friday, Nov. 13.
• • •
Some of Polk County’s littlest residents showed a little Christmas spirit Friday, Nov. 13. Kids from Polk County Christian School’s Little Gideons Preschool sang carols and rang bells at the Polk County Courthouse on Bolivar’s square.
NOV. 21 — As Polk County residents prepared to celebrate yet another holiday in the midst of a global pandemic, the Polk County Health Center again shared a message of celebration mixed with caution. Thanksgiving — a holiday best known for large gatherings of family and friends around the dinner table — came at a time the health center issued a public health advisory via social media due to Polk County’s positivity rate and red zone status. In one week alone, Polk County recorded three new deaths related to COVID-19 and 131 new cases.
• • •
In its Thursday, Nov. 12, annual meeting, the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce named Polk County Health Center as the Small Business of the Year and designated the Bolivar R-1 School District as Large Business of the Year.
• • •
The Bolivar R-1 school board formally accepted superintendent Tony Berry’s retirement letter during its Thursday, Nov. 19, session.
NOV. 25 — Bass Pro Shops and White River Marine Group announced plans to expand the Tracker Boats plant in Bolivar, doubling the square footage of its manufacturing capabilities and adding 300 new manufacturing jobs to the region. The new 210,000-square-foot facility will be in Bolivar, 4 miles from the current plant’s location on South Killingsworth Avenue.
NOV. 28 — In an effort to honor recent graduates while maintaining social distancing standards driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, Southwest Baptist University held multiple graduation ceremonies. The university graduated 166 students during five commencement ceremonies on Friday, Nov. 20.
DECEMBER
DEC. 2 — The Polk County Health Center announced a sudden increase in the number of reported positive COVID-19 cases and related deaths tied to a nursing home in Humansville. According to a social media post shared on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 25, the health center learned of COVID-19 cases at the Northwood Hills Care Center, located at 800 N. Arthur Street in Humansville. Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported. The health center added 45 new cases to the county’s total, making Polk County’s total caseload 1,777.
• • •
A global pandemic didn’t stop volunteers at Bolivar’s Open Hearts United Methodist Church from carrying on with an annual tradition and reaching those in need in the community. Thanks to a new drive-thru setting, people received to-go Thanksgiving meals at the church on Thursday, Nov. 26.
DEC. 5 — Citizens Memorial Hospital and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation released information about initiatives implemented, including the use of Bamlanivimab infusions, to positively impact hospital capacity and help offset the influx of positive coronavirus inpatients.
DEC. 12 — The Polk County Commission announced construction of a courtroom in the county owned building just south of the courthouse most recently occupied by Village Boutique. The court space will occupy just the main floor. The county utilized $157,414.40 in CARES Act COVID-19 relief funds to renovate the space.
• • •
The City of Bolivar launched an interactive online engagement platform at BelieveInBolivar.com as it works toward updating its 20-year comprehensive plan.
DEC. 16 — Seth Hay, 36, was charged in Polk County Circuit Court with class A felony first-degree assault — serious physical injury or special victim, two counts class B felony assault, class D felony second-degree kidnapping and class E felony resisting arrest after seriously injuring a Greene County deputy during a high speed pursuit through Greene and Polk counties Friday, Dec. 11. He struck the deputy, Lt. Steven Westbrook, with his vehicle near the intersection of southbound Mo. 13 and South 565th Road in Polk County.
• • •
The Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce held the annual Bolivar Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 12.
DEC. 19 — Bolivar R-1 athletics director Todd Schrader was named the first ever City of Bolivar superintendent of parks and recreation after the board of aldermen voted 6-1 to offer the job to Schrader in its Tuesday, Nov. 17, meeting. Schrader is set to leave the school district at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
• • •
Thanks to Bolivar Police Department’s annual Shop with a Cop program, 173 Polk County kids shopped for Christmas gifts at Bolivar’s Walmart with local law enforcement officers.
• • •
Over a year after charges were filed, the City of Fair Play released information about alleged fraud by a former city clerk. Amy Gay Buckley of Fair Play was charged in Polk County Circuit Court with five counts class D felony forgery and one count class D felony stealing — $750 or more. The City of Fair Play said Monday, Dec. 14, it was cooperating with the Polk County prosecuting attorney and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office “regarding criminal conduct of a former employee.”
DEC. 23 — Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar marked a pandemic milestone moment Monday, Dec. 21, with the arrival of its first COVID-19 vaccine doses. CMH system pharmacy director Mariah Hollabaugh, PharmD, said 700 doses of the Moderna vaccine would be administered to frontline hospital and long-term care staff and long-term care residents over two weeks.
• • •
Chad Baker was placed in Department of Mental Health custody following a hearing before Associate Circuit Judge Lisa Carter Henderson on Friday, Dec. 18. The father was charged with the murder of his 12-year-old son this summer. The decision came after Baker’s mental evaluation report was filed with the court Thursday, Dec. 10.
DEC. 26 — The Bolivar Farmers Exchange marked its 100th year on Friday, Dec. 18, when it received a plaque from MFA Incorporated, the Midwest-based regional agricultural cooperative serving more than 45,000 farmer/owners in Missouri and adjacent states.
• • •
Michael Alexander Jaguez, 30, of Fair Play was charged in Polk County Circuit Court with class D felony second-degree statutory sodomy after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager earlier this year.
DEC. 30 — As was the case around the world, the novel coronavirus pandemic dominated headlines in the BH-FP during 2020, accounting for the most read news subject of the year.Polk County ended 2020 with 2,576 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 36 reported deaths related to the virus.
