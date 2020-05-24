3 injured in 3-vehicle wreck

Three people were injured in a three-vehicle wreck on Mo. 32 just west of Fair Play on Friday morning, May 22.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a westbound 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 19-year-old Blaine Rone of Fair Play struck the rear of a 2019 Mitsubishi driven by Kayla Henry, 31, of Reading, Pennsylvania. The impact caused the Mitsubishi to strike the rear of a third vehicle, a 2006 Ford Taurus driven by Roger Pratt, 75, of Fair Play.
All involved were wearing seatbelts, according to the report.
Henry suffered moderate injuries in the wreck, the report stated. She was transported by ambulance to Cox Hospital South in Springfield.
According to the report, a passenger in Henry’s vehicle, 27-year-old Jessica Cully of Stockton, suffered minor injuries. Cully was transported by private vehicle to Cox Hospital South in Springfield.
The vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene by Nelson’s Towing.
Rone also suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment on scene, the report stated. His pickup sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Nelson’s Towing.
The report said Pratt was uninjured. His vehicle, which sustained extensive damage, was driven from the scene, the report stated.
Cpl. S.W. Long investigated the wreck.
