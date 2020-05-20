3 monkeys, other pets killed in fire

Three pet monkeys and several pet birds were killed in a fire that damaged a home in Goodnight, east of Pleasant Hope, on Tuesday afternoon, May 12.
Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Chief Greg Wood said his department was called to the scene of a residential structure fire in the 2000 block of Mo. 215 after 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Wood said, other than the pets, no injuries were reported in the fire.
“It’s sad. You hate to see it happen,” he said of the pets.
Firefighters arrived to find the roof collapsed in a room on the east corner of the home, he said.
“It was a little room back there that had a fridge, a wood stove and a hot water heater,” Wood said. “We think the wood stove is actually what started the fire.”
Wood said firefighters were able to knock down the blaze before it spread to the attic and the rest of the home.
“It was pretty simple,” he said, adding that firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze without needing to use water tankers that responded to the scene.
“It didn’t take much. We only used the water from our two engines on scene,” he said.
Crews from Ebenezer and Morrisville fire protection districts and Halfway Fire Department responded in mutual aid, he said.
Wood praised the teamwork.
“We had plenty of help,” he said.
