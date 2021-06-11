Six Bolivar High School athletes are among the more than 150 set to be honored this month at the annual Sports Commission Awards in Springfield.
State champion tennis partners Lexi Berry and Megan Roberts, softball pitcher Katie Brooks, lineman Jack Roweton, wrestler Tyson Moore and sophomore basketball star Kyle Pock were nominated for awards in their respective sports.
The ceremony is 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.
Hall of fame CEO and executive director Jerald Andrews, a Bolivar High School graduate and former multi-sport athlete, said in a release high school athletics builds character.
The ceremony is a wonderful way to honor the success of high school athletes, he added.
“That is why the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame is delighted to help the Springfield Sports Commission with this important event,” he said in the release. “We hope all of southwest Missouri will throw its collective support behind these deserving student athletes.”
According to the release, the ceremony will honor a total of 32 categories, including tennis, golf, swimming and diving, cross country, softball, soccer, volleyball, football, wrestling, basketball, track and field, bass fishing and baseball. Sports offered to girls and boys are split into their respective categories.
Organizers also added categories, the release stated. Football now has finalists for offensive skill positions, defense and linemen.
Wrestling will include lower weights and upper weights.
Additionally, the awards also will feature finalists for boys and girls teams of the year and athletes of the year, along with a new category — Performance of the Year.
The SCAs also will highlight inspiration awards.
A previous Inspiration Award went to the Skyline High School basketball team for its efforts to integrate a Bolivar Primary School student whose father had recently died into its team.
Each nominee was chosen by a selection committee, the release stated.
At the ceremony, a video celebrating the success of each athlete will be shown, with finalists introduced on stage and a winner announced.
A printed program will include athletes’ bios detailing their successes during the school year.
For the first time, each individual finalist in attendance will be given a commemorative keepsake, a two-sided, personalized coin for display.
All finalists for fall and winter sports are at mosportshalloffame.com. Spring sports finalists will be announced soon, according to the release.
“We are always excited to celebrate the success of our high school athletes here in the Ozarks,” Lance Kettering, executive director of the Springfield Sports Commission, said in the release. “And, they deserve recognition for all the hard work they’ve put in. It’s great that we can tell their stories once more.”
